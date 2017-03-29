Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants are going to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft, if you believe the experts. In fact, they've even figured out which one.

An impressive 60 percent of the 30 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking a lineman with the 23rd overall pick, and 13 of those 18 believe the one they'll take is Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. That 43 percent of the mock drafts have zeroed in on the same player is a remarkable consensus considering there are still more than three weeks to go until the first-round begins.

Beyond that consensus, though, there was uncertainty with 14 players at seven different positions being mocked to the Giants -- including two quarterbacks. That variety is due partly to the fact that it's hard to forecast a team picking that low in the draft so long before the draft begins. It's also because the Giants, despite coming off an 11-5 season, still have plenty of needs.

Here's a look at 30 mock drafts from around the media world, and who they're projecting to the Giants at No. 23:

Steve Serby, New York Post - OT Ryan Ramcyzk, Wisconsin

Mel Kiper, ESPN - DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Peter Schrager, Fox Sports - OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

James Kratch, NJ.com - LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

Charley Casserly, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Chad Reuter, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com - DE Haason Reddick, Temple

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com - TE O.J. Howard, Alabama

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com - TE David Njoku, Miami

John McClain, Houston Chronicle -- QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah

Dan Kadar, SBNation - OT Garett Bolles, Utah

Tim Daniels, Bleacher Report - S Jabril Peppers, Michigan

Cameron Wolfe, The Denver Post - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Josh Norris, RotoWorld.com - QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Ray Didinger, CSNPhilly - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Nicholas Goss, NESN - TE David Njoku, Miami

Kenneth Arthur, SportsOnEarth.com - Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Jacob Infante, Yahoo - Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Hub Arkush, Pro Football Weekly - LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin