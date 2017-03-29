Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants are going to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft, if you believe the experts. In fact, they've even figured out which one.
An impressive 60 percent of the 30 mock drafts examined by SNY have the Giants taking a lineman with the 23rd overall pick, and 13 of those 18 believe the one they'll take is Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. That 43 percent of the mock drafts have zeroed in on the same player is a remarkable consensus considering there are still more than three weeks to go until the first-round begins.
Beyond that consensus, though, there was uncertainty with 14 players at seven different positions being mocked to the Giants -- including two quarterbacks. That variety is due partly to the fact that it's hard to forecast a team picking that low in the draft so long before the draft begins. It's also because the Giants, despite coming off an 11-5 season, still have plenty of needs.
Here's a look at 30 mock drafts from around the media world, and who they're projecting to the Giants at No. 23:
Steve Serby, New York Post - OT Ryan Ramcyzk, Wisconsin
Mel Kiper, ESPN - DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee
Peter Schrager, Fox Sports - OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
James Kratch, NJ.com - LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
Charley Casserly, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Chad Reuter, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com - DE Haason Reddick, Temple
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Rob Rang, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com - TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com - OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com - TE David Njoku, Miami
John McClain, Houston Chronicle -- QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Walter Cherepinsky, Walterfootball.com - OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Dan Kadar, SBNation - OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Tim Daniels, Bleacher Report - S Jabril Peppers, Michigan
Cameron Wolfe, The Denver Post - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Josh Norris, RotoWorld.com - QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Ray Didinger, CSNPhilly - DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Nicholas Goss, NESN - TE David Njoku, Miami
Kenneth Arthur, SportsOnEarth.com - Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Jacob Infante, Yahoo - Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Hub Arkush, Pro Football Weekly - LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press - OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin