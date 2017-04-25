There is mutual interest between the Giants and free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, and a deal could be made before this weekend's NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blount appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns (the highest rushing touchdown total for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011).

With New England's recent signings of RB Mike Gillislee and RB Rex Burkheard this offseason, it seems likely that Blount's career with the Patriots is over.

The Giants currently have Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Shaun Draughn, Orleans Darkwa, and George Winn as the only running backs on the roster.

New York finished the 2016 season averaging 88.3 rushing yards per game, ranking 29th in the NFL, while scoring only six rushing touchdowns, the lowest in the league.

Last month, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that the Giants were interested in adding a "physical, power option to complement Paul Perkins," and listed Blount as a possible free agent option.