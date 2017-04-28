The Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

THE VITALS:

AGE: 22

COLLEGE: Alabama

POSITION: Defensive tackle

HT: 6-3

WT: 310

WHAT THE EXPERTS ARE SAYING:

Tony Pauline has a scouting report on Tomlinson at DraftAnalyst.com.

WHAT THE GIANTS ARE SAYING:

GM Jerry Reese: "Big guy that we think can come in and compete for a starting job for us. Create a lot of competition at that position. He's a two-gap type player. He can hold the point of attack, has that NFL toughness that we like and the profile that we like. We thought he was a terrific pick right here right now at this point in the draft."

"Obviously (Jonathan Hankins) left, so that created a little bit of a void. "

"He was one of the best interviews we thought out of the entire combine. When he left the room, everyone was like, wow, that was pretty impressive."

"We think he can push the pocket inside. He's violent with his hands inside. He's got that NFL toughness that we like. He has the grown man strength inside. We think he can push the pocket for us inside."

Coach Ben McAdoo: " He's pro-ready, plays with a good pace, uses his hands very well, which is something you don't get with a lot of guys coming out of college and do it very well. He's not just a run stopper, he has some transition rush skills, which is nice on first and second down. He has some versatility there to. "

VP of Player Eval. Marc Ross: "He's country strong. He's got jolt, sneaky athleticism. Every down, he plays hard."

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

When you're a team that believes it's ready to compete for a Super Bowl, you use the draft to plug whatever remaining holes you may have. That's what the Giants did in the first round. And then they plugged a huge hole in their defense in Round 2.

Just two weeks after watching defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins sign with the Colts, the Giants drafted his replacement -- Dalvin Tomlinson, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound monster in the middle from Alabama. He's a near certainty to start in Hankins' old spot, alongside Damon Harrison.

And finding that starter was important to the Giants. They spent so much money on rebuilding their defense last offseason, and then watched as it rose to the Top 10 in the league, so they desperately wanted to keep it intact this offseason. They were upset when Hankins spurned their offer and bolted for a surprisingly large deal a month after free agency began.

But they couldn't have done much better filling his large shoes. As good as Hankins was, he underachieved last year. He was more about potential than anything else. Tomlinson has plenty of potential too. He's big (though about 10 pounds lighter than Hankins), strong and powerful and has some raw pass-rushing ability. He was one of the best run-stuffers in college.

Now he gets to play next to Harrison, one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL. Together they make a formidable, 660-pound wall in the middle of the Giants' defense - which leave a lot of room for Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon to do what they do on the outside.

And with that, the Giants defense looks complete. Three good corners. Two strong safeties, especially if Darian Thompson returns to health. They like their linebackers. And now their defensive line is complete.

Taylor Rooks and Ralph Vacchiano discuss Tomlinson, and look ahead to who the team will focus on in the later rounds...