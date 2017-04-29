The Giants selected Adam Bisnowaty with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday as part of a deal that ended their 2017 draft with only six selections.
The Giants traded up to make the pick, sending the 207th pick to Tennessee along with the Giants' lone pick in the seventh round.
THE VITALS:
AGE: 23
COLLEGE: Pittsburgh
POSITION: Offensive tackle
HT: 6-5
WT: 304
WHAT THE EXPERTS ARE SAYING:
WHAT THE GIANTS ARE SAYING:
Giants coach Ben McAdoo: "It's nice to have someone who plays with that type of physicality. He's played a lot of football at a high level. We'll look at Bisnowaty at tackle and see how he does."