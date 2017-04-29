The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

THE VITALS:

AGE: 22

COLLEGE: Mississippi

POSITION: Tight end

HT: 6'3"

WT: 234

Video: GEICO SportsNite: Giants draft tight end Evan Engram

WHAT THE EXPERTS ARE SAYING:

Engram's draft profile at NFL.com highlights his "good explosion over the first five yards of his route" and his "nimble feet with quick, controlled strides into and out of his breaks."

However, he "does not position himself out of breaks to make the reception and oftentimes has passes bouncing off his hands," according to DraftAnalyst.com. "Dropped a lot of catchable throws the past two years and did not consistently come away with the tough grab."

WHAT THE TEAM IS SAYING

Head Coach Ben McAdoo: "The fastest way to the end zone is down the middle of the field. Anytime you can add someone to your offense that can run down the middle of the field with that type of speed and length, it stresses the defense."

McAdoo: "I think he's a guy that's played multiple positions. He has special teams versatility. He has some snap to him, snap to his body as a blocker. He's willing as a blocker. Again, the speed just jumps off the tape. The yards after a catch just jumps off the tape at you."

GM Jerry Reese: "He is not a traditional end of the line tight end, but we think that he can do things in the blocking game. He is big, he is fast, he has big hands, he is smart, he will help you on special teams - he is a well-rounded, versatile football player."

Reese: "We see him as a guy that can line up anywhere at any of the receiver positions, tight end, in the slot, outside - he can line up anywhere."

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

This was a bit of a surprise, if only because of the way the draft broke. It's not a shocker that the Giants took a tight end, but many scouts had Ole Miss' Engram rated as a second-rounder and behind Miami's David Njoku.

That was not the case with the Giants, who loved his speed and didn't really care that he's not much of a blocker. To them, he's a weapon who can stretch the field right up the middle. Engram is more receiver than tight end, and he ranked among the fastest receivers in the draft. Think of how many times the last few years Eli Manning threw a deep pass over the middle that Will Tye or Larry Donnell dropped.

They hope and believe those days are over. And now, with the 6-foot-3 Engram and 6-foot-4 receiver Brandon Marshall, the Giants have two big targets for Manning and two dangerous players (three if you count Sterling Shepard) to draw attention away from and open the field for Odell Beckham Jr..

He wasn't their initial target, though. According to sources, the Giants were probably going to select Utah tackle Garett Bolles with their pick at 23 -- as I predicted earlier today. He was their highest-rated offensive lineman and really the only one they liked as a first-round pick. All along they thought he'd get past the Denver Broncos at 20 and would give them another young tackle to build around.

When the Broncos took Bolles at 20, the Giants turned their attention to Engram, whom they always liked much better than Njoku, according to a source. They apparently weren't as crazy about the defensive players that went just before they picked -- linebacker Jarrad Davis and defensive end Charles Harris. It sounds like their interest in Davis (and Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham, who didn't get drafted in the first at all) was a bit of a smokescreen.

The only other two players that I understand were in play as the Giants pick approached was tight end OJ Howard and safety Jabrill Peppers. There were some in the organization who were pushing for a trade up for Howard, who went 19th to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't sound like there were any serious discussions. In general, Reese simply does not like to trade up -- especially in the first round.

As for Peppers, he had a lot of support among the defensive coaches, and if it weren't for his "diluted sample" drug test at the combine and his sketchy explanation about drinking too much water, he might have been the pick. But that was enough to scare off the Giants, and he went two picks later to the Cleveland Browns.