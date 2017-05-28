The Giants have officially signed fourth-round pick RB Wayne Gallman, according to Giants.com.

The featured back for the national champion Clemson Tigers, Gallman loves that he may be able to acquire another title with the Giants being a playoff team last season.

"Of course the [Giants] are a playoff team," Gallman told reporters. "Who doesn't want to be on a playoff team?"

Since flying out to the team facilities and getting acclimated to the new system, Gallman has found the transition to the pro level easy so far.

"Coach McAdoo is great, all the coaching staff is great," Gallman said. "They just really welcome you in for who you are, so I'm real comfortable already."

Standing at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Gallman is a powerful back with the ability to bulldoze opponents and get to the next level quickly. He views himself as the full package that will do whatever the Giants need from him.

"For my game, i just think I'm a back that can do pretty much whatever a team needs," Gallman said. "Whether it's contributing on special teams, or getting some reps in at running back. I'm going to do the best I can at anything I do."

At Clemson last season, Gallman totaled 1,133 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 152 yards.