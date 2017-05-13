Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The long shot of a rookie camp tryout paid off for three players as the Giants signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson after their final practice of mini-camp on Saturday.

Two of the new players are small-school finds. Abdullah (5-10, 220) had a monster season at James Madison last year, rushing for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns. Robinson (6-1, 217) is a rookie out of Furman University in South Carolina.

Edwards (6-foot, 200) is the only one of the three with NFL experience. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and spent most of that season on the practice squad before being added to the roster (but not activated) for the final game of the season. He spent last year on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

To make room on the roster, the Giants cut cornerback Nigel Tribune, receiver Robert Wheelright and running back Daryl Virgies. Wheelright and Tribune had been signed at the start of rookie camp on Thursday night. Virgies, a Trenton, N.J. native who had been trying to make it back from a gunshot wound that derailed any hope of an NFL career two years ago, had signed a futures deal with the Giants in January.