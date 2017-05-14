The Giants have signed their sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty, the team announced Friday morning.

Bisnowaty started 43 games during his time at the University of Pittsburgh, including 13 games at left tackle his senior year where he earned first-team All-ACC honors.

"Wherever my name is at, I'll play and I'm excited just to be out on the field," said Bisnowaty. "I also played a little bit of guard in college, so I'm comfortable playing either position, either side. Either way, I'll be out there and play as hard as I can."

The Giants traded their seventh round draft pick (No. 241 overall) to move up from the 207th pick to the 200th in order to select Bisnowaty.