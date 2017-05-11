The Giants have signed QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced on Thursday.
The undrafted free agents were DT Josh Banks, OT Jessamen Dunker, CB DaShaun Amos, S Jadar Johnson, WR Keeon Johnson, DT Jarron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, WR Travis Rudolph, DE Evan Schwan, RB Shane Smith, TE Colin Thompson, CB Nigel Tribune, WR Rob Weelwright, and WR Jalen Williams.
The players reported to Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday ahead of Friday's three-day minicamp, which featues rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players.
The Giants selected Tomlinson in the second round, Webb in the third round, and Moss in the fifth round.