The Giants have signed former University of Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane, who is taking the roster spot of recently-waived wide receiver Jalen Williams, the team announced Thursday morning.

Lane was with the Indianapolis Colts from May 4-15. He played two seasons at wide receiver with Akron, catching 101 passes for 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2016, Lane was selected third-team All-MAC after starting 12 games and finishing the season with 62 receptions for 1,062 yards and six scores.

Williams signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 30 after two seasons at UMass. He recorded 27 receptions, 520 yards and six touchdowns during the 2016 season.