The Giants have signed WR Kevin Snead and waived OL Martin Wallace, the team announced Monday.

Snead spent last weekend at the Giants' rookie minicamp.

Known as the fastest player in college football while at Carson-Newman, Snead ran a 4.22 second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

His draft profile at NFL.com notes his "legitimate world-class speed" but that he has close to zero football experience.

"Snead's ability to run exceptionally fast in a straight line is unquestioned," his profile notes, "but his ability to pick up a position and become a legitimate talent who can play on the next level is."