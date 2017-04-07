The New York Giants will open the 2017 preseason at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and close it against the New England Patriots, the league announced Monday.

The Giants will face the Steelers in Week 1, played between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, and face the Cleveland Browns on the road on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Giants will be the home team when they play the New York Jets in Week 3, played between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28, and close out the preseason at Gillette Stadium against the Patriots in Week 4, played on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.