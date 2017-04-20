Coming off their most successful season since their last Super Bowl championship, the Giants hope to get off to a fast start this season. But the schedule-makers didn't make that easy to do.

The Giants will not only open the season on the road - and in Dallas for the third straight opener - but they'll be on the road for most of the first month of the 2017 season. Three of their first four games and four of their first six are away games. And to add to the challenge, three of those are in prime time.

"I know we have three of our first four on the road, but you can only handle them one at a time," said Giants coach Ben McAdoo. "Right now, all we have to do is focus on Dallas. We're getting ready yesterday."

That's good, considering the Cowboys were the NFC's best regular-season team in 2016 with a 13-3 record that included two losses to the Giants. The Giants will open in Dallas on Sunday night, Sept. 10, and return for their home opener against another playoff team - the Detroit Lions - eight days later on Monday night, Sept. 18. After that, they take an alwaysdifficult trip to Philadelphia and a trip to Tampa to face the emerging Buccaneers.

Their third prime time game comes two weeks later in Denver. They will also be in prime time on Thanksgiving night in Washington - their first Thanksgiving game since 2009.

The Giants schedule includes four long road trips - to Denver, San Francisco, Oakland and Arizona (on Christmas Eve). But the good news is that three of their last four games - all against NFC East teams - are at home.



"The end of the season, the way the league has it shaking out, is going to be exciting for us," McAdoo said. "We have four NFC teams in the last four weeks. Three division games at home. It's great to be at home in December. You have to be playing good football there in December."

Here is a look at the Giants' full preseason and regular season slate:

PRESEASON

Friday, Aug. 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21: @ Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: vs. Jets, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: @ New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, Sept. 10: @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: vs. Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15: @ Denver Broncos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: BYE

Sunday, Nov. 5: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23: @ Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec.3: @ Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24: @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31: vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

*All times Eastern.

**The NFL "flexible scheduling" from Weeks 5-15 and again in Week 17. During those weeks, game times for all Sunday games may be changed as the NFL reorganizes its Sunday Night Football schedule.