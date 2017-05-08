The San Francisco 49ers offered the Giants a second round pick and two fourth picks in exchange for New York's first round pick in this year's NFL draft, according to SI's Peter King.
The Giants instead decided to keep their first round pick and went on to select tight end Evan Engram.
49ers general manager John Lynch had offered the third overall selection in the second round as well as the 111th and 143rd overall picks in the draft.
Engram, 22, is slated to participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.
In 11 games for Ole Miss in 2016, he caught 54 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.