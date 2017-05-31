BAYONNE, N.J. - Aldrick Rosas may be a complete unknown to just about everyone outside the Giants organization, but it sounds like he's made quite an impression on his new team this spring.

"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done."

That's quite a compliment coming from the 11-year veteran, especially for a first-year player who has yet to kick in an NFL game. But the Giants seem to have a strong belief in the 22-year-old who last kicked regularly for Southern Oregon, an NAIA school. He is the only kicker on their roster at the moment, and there's been no indication that they plan to bring in anyone else.

That would be an odd choice for a team that believes it's a Super Bowl contender. But so far, DeOssie -- speaking at the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing at the Bayonne Golf Club -- really likes what he sees...