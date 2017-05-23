Roger Goodell announced the NFL will be more laid back when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season, according to his Commissioner Letter.

The NFL has been harsh when it came to players getting creative in the end zone, and after speaking with over 80 current and former players, Goodell decided it was time for that to change.

"We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays," Goodell said in his letter.

Some celebrations that are allowed under the new policy are group demonstrations, using the ball as a prop and celebrating on the ground.However, offensive demonstrations, taunting and excessive celebration are still means for a penalty flag.

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectular touchdown," Goodell added. "And players have told us they want more freedome to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Other changes to the NFL this season include banning the "leaper" block attempt, and most recently, shorterning overtime from 15 minutes to ten minutes in preseason and regular season games.