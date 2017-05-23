Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was ranked 54th in the latest installment of the NFL Network's Top 100.
������@JjenkzLockdown������- NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 23, 2017
2016: 3rd-best opponent passer rating when targeted among all cornerbacks with 50+ targets (57.9)#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/fI0aC2mQqK
Jenkins was unranked last year by the network, but his 2016 campaign boosted his status among the league's top corners. In 15 games, he recorded three interceptions, one sack and had 18 passes defended, which was seventh-best in the league.
He also allowed the third-lowest completion percentage by opposing quarterbacks at 58.6 percent in 2016.
The Giants signed Jenkins prior to last season on a five-year, $62.5 million contract with $28.8 million guaranteed.