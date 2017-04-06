The mystery of Owa Odighizuwa is still mostly a mystery, but at least one small part of it was cleared up on Thursday night: He's still a member of the Giants and he's not retiring -- at least, probably not.

That's about all Giants co-owner John Mara was willing to offer on the subject before he attended the "Elite Eleven Reception" at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan. Mostly, Mara opted not to dive into the Tweet-storm Odighizuwa created this week when he seemed to be indicating that he was quitting professional football in a series of Tweets on Monday.

Asked if the former third-round pick was planning to retire, Mara said "I don't think so."

He did say the two had spoken, but he kept the details to himself.

"I spoke to him but I'd rather not comment on that," Mara said, before adding "He's still on the team, yes."

Odighizuwa seemed to agree with that when he walked back his first Tweets in an additional post on Tuesday that ended with how he's "grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE". That didn't come close to clearing up the mystery he created on Monday, though, when he Tweeted about a need "to get away from the game."

"I have all love for everyone," he Tweeted on Monday. "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while.

Several teammates and members of the Giants organization were initially blindsided by the Tweets and seemed to have no inkling of what they were about. Some of those sources indicated that Odighiauwa, 25, was dealing with "personal" problems, though no one seemed to know for sure.