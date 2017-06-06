Odell Beckham catches a ball against the Green Bay Packers. (AP)


Giants president John Mara said at a Town Hall on Tuesday that the team has not yet discussed a long-term deal with WR Odell Beckham but hopes to keep him for the duration of his career, reports Art Stapleton of The Record

"Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career," Mara said. 

Beckham, 24, signed a four-year, $10.4 million deal with the Giants as a rookie, and in April the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2018, which is worth $8.45 million, according to Sportrac.

In 43 games as a Giant, Beckham has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2016, Beckham caught a career-high 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns.
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch)


Giants CB Janoris Jenkins seems to be picking up where he left off in 2016 as he was a standout at OTAs on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Jenkins, who almost had an interception in the two-minute drill at Monday's practice, just missed another today, this time in the end zone. Though the catch wasn't made, the Giants should be happy to see Jenkins already creating turnover opportunities.

He was also keeping tabs on WR Brandon Marshall, sticking with him on a route and batting down an intended pass to the veteran wideout.
Jul 27, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Chris Snee (76) with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty during training camp at the Timex Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports (Jim OConnor)


Former Giants guard, Chris Snee, has joined his father-in-law, former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, as a college scout for the Jaguars.

Since retiring in 2014, Snee always wanted to stay in football. However, according to Paul Schwartz of the NY Post, he was disappointed that his former team didn't give him a call.

"I can say I was initially disappointed I wasn't give a call," Snee said. "Inquired about something with the Giants, didn't hear back, and so I moved on." 
(Brace Hemmelgarn)


From the top of the organization on down, the Giants are maintaining a faith in their starting offensive line, including in their much-maligned young tackles, Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart. Of course, there's nothing else they could say at this point after failing to upgrade at those spots during the offseason.

Flowers and Hart are what they've got.

But Hart, for one, believes this is more than just a case of the Giants being stuck with what they've got. Hart is only 22. Flowers is 23. So there's plenty of time to get better.
NY football character concerns
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein go Boom or Bust on whether they think the New York Jets or Giants have bigger character issues to address.

Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested in Reynoldsburg, Ohio Sunday for driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports and confirmed by the Reynoldsburg Police Department.

Lewis was pulled over for speeding and having tinted windows. During the stop, the officers smelled marijuana and noticed signs of intoxication. SNY"s Ralph Vacchiano confirmed the officer found 0.2 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Lewis was asked to take a breathalyzer test but refused. The wide receiver was taken into custody at 4:16 a.m. on an OVI charge.
(William Hauser)


The Giants' first round pick, Evan Engram, showed off his play-making abilities at OTAs Monday, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com

Engram was targeted numerous times by QB Eli Manning, and the two clearly showed their chemistry throughout practice. He showed off his nimble feet and soft hands on a sweet back-shoulder grab from Manning down the sideline to highlight his performance.
JRSportBrief: NYC tough?
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes. 
Matt LaCosse had made a good impression as an undrafted rookie free agent. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)


Giants TE Matt LaCosse, who is battling for a roster spot this preseason, was a standout at OTAs on Friday

The Illnois product hauled in a pair of touchdowns from rookie QB Davis Webb that generated some buzz among coaches and media. Head coach Ben McAdoo was one of those impressed by his performance. 

"He made some nice plays," McAdoo told reporters. "He is a big target down there in the green zone. Matchup-wise, he gives you that length that you are looking for, he can run and he is a functional blocker, so he has a nice skillset."

Entering his third season in the NFL, LaCosse hasn't seen much playing time with the Giants due to injury. In his rookie season in 2015, he suffered a pulled hamstring that prompted the team to waive him. After spending a short, five-day stint with the Jets, he was back with the Giants on the practice squad.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) stands on the field prior to the Giants' game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. (Geoff Burke)


Ralph Vacchiano

Odell Beckham, Jr. is free to do whatever he wants when it comes to voluntary workouts. Show up. Don't show up. It's totally his choice.

That doesn't mean he made the right one.
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) warms up before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke/AP)


Eli Apple had a good rookie season - far better than expect from a player who wasn't the Giants' first choice for a first-round pick. He cracked the starting lineup. He was a key player in one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

But the 21-year-old Apple is still looking for more.

That's why he spent the offseason out in Arizona changing his routine and his diet so he could bulk up to become a better, stronger tackler. He said he put on about 10 pounds since the end of last season, and reported to the Giants' offseason weighing 204. But remarkably, the added weight didn't steal any of his speed.

In fact, he said, he came back even faster.
Vacchiano on Apple's work ethic
Ralph Vacchiano, reporting from Giants OTAs, shares insight about what is driving second-year standout Eli Apple to achieve more this year

Ralph Vacchiano, reporting from Giants OTAs, shares insight about what is driving second-year standout Eli Apple to achieve more this year. 
Read More
May 25, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) runs a drill during OTA practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)


Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Antonio Pierce was a leader and one of the best players on the Giants' championship defense back in 2007, and no one has come close to playing better for them at middle linebacker since.

The Giants have high hopes, though, that B.J. Goodson can approach that level. They also hope Pierce can help.

The now-38-year-old Pierce is with the Giants this spring as a coaching intern, as he takes a short break from his job as the football coach at Long Beach Poly, a high school football power out in California. There are plenty of things Pierce can offer the players on the Giants' defense. But it's the 24-year-old Goodson who might just benefit the most.
Akron Zips wide receiver Jerome Lane (7) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at InfoCision Stadium. (Jason Mowry)


The Giants have signed DB Nigel Tribune, waived DB SaQwan Edwards, and placed WR Jalen Williams on injured reserve.

Williams cleared waivers on Thursday, just after the Giants had waived him.

The Giants also signed University of Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane, who is taking the roster spot of recently waived wide receiver Jalen Williamsthe team announced Thursday morning.
New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple celebrate after an interception against the Detroit Lions during second half at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)


NFL Network analyst and former Steelers cornerback, Ike Taylor, named the Giants' cornerback tandem third-best in the league. 

The Giants boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL last season, a big change from the previous year when opposing quarterbacks torched them through the air. Free-agent signing Janoris Jenkins, rookie Eli Apple and seasoned veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were lockdown all season long. 
(Rob Grabowski)


Former Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs, believes this year's squad has the pieces to make a Super Bowl run, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

Jacobs, who owns two championship rings from Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, is confident the player personnel is more improved from last season. 

"They've damn sure got the players to do it," Jacobs said. "The coaches are there. Last year they didn't have anywhere near what they have now. I think they've got a good opportunity to go make some noise in the postseason next year."

 
Eli Apple on Giants' defense
Eli Apple joins Daily News Live to discuss the latest on the Giants, touching on their dominant defense and the antics of Odell Beckham Jr.
(Noah K. Murray)


According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, QB Eli Manning was clicking with his receivers at the team's fifth OTA, making him a standout performer.

Manning let it fly down the sidelilne to wide receivers Tavarres King and Roger Lewis Jr., who are both fighting for reps among the receiving corps. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is looking to make 2017 his fourth straight 4,000-yard season. He amassed 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2016
RB Wayne Gallman highlights
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays from Giants fourth-round pick and former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman.

The Giants have officially signed fourth-round pick RB Wayne Gallman, according to Giants.com.

The featured back for the national champion Clemson Tigers, Gallman loves that he may be able to acquire another title with the Giants being a playoff team last season.

"Of course the [Giants] are a playoff team," Gallman told reporters. "Who doesn't want to be on a playoff team?"
Where do we draw the line?
Jon Hein and Sal Licata discuss Colin Kaepernick and how his actions compare to other NFL players' transgressions.

Giants co-owner, John Mara, said his team never discussed signing QB Colin Kaepernick due to fan backlash, according to TheMMQB.com

Kaepernick made national headlines after he refused to stand for the national anthem throughout the 2016-2017 season. Many were outraged by the controversial act, and in the wake of his free agent status, Giants fans weren't hesistant to express their disinterest if the team were to sign him.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."
GEICO SportsNite: Giants WRs
SNY checks in with two of Big Blue's most dynamic young receivers.

GEICO SportsNite provides an update on two of Big Blue's most dynamic young receivers.
(Robert Deutsch)


Redskins CB Josh Norman talked about his feud with Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr., insinuating Beckham is a fake tough guy.

Norman and Beckham famously clashed on December 20, 2015, when Norman was still a member of the Panthers. The two players fought on the field throughout the game, with Beckham eventually receiving an ejection.

Norman told Bleacher Report he wishes he would've "let himself go" during that game and gotten into a fistfight with Beckham instead of trying to control himself.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during the fourth quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin)


Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has not taken part in any of the Giants' voluntary OTA sessions yet this offseason. Instead, Beckham has been working out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter in Los Angeles, according to The Post

"I told him, 'It's the first time you're the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don't like that, but get used to it. I'm the one with the [gold] jacket," Carter said to Gary Myers of the Daily News. "His mind is in a great place. He knows what's at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team."
(Vincent Carchietta)


Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham, Jr. haven't had much time to work out together, especially since Beckham is skipping the Giants OTAs. But it didn't take long for Marshall to come to a big conclusion about his new teammate.

Beckham, Marshall said, is "a freak".

"That is one thing that I notice about him: He is a freak," Marshall said. "The first day when we were running sprints he was playing with the rest of the wide receivers. We are running extremely hard and at full capacity and he would just jog and be 10 yards in front of us and then stop and let everyone else beat him. It is just special to see this guy work. He is truly a freak."
(Noah K. Murray)


Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Sheldon Richardson may think that Brandon Marshall was the source of the Jets' unhappy locker room last season, but Marshall's new Giants coaches and teammates see him in an entirely different way.

"Brandon has been a breath of fresh air for us," head coach Ben McAdoo said on Thursday. "He comes out, he works hard at football, you can see he loves football. It's refreshing to have a guy that's been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he's played, being out here working the way he works; you can really see he loves the game."
JR Sport Brief: Defending Odell
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR defends Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham for his absence from voluntary OTAs.

Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The organized team activities (OTAs) are voluntary and Odell Beckham, Jr. is definitely allowed to skip them if he wants.

But it sure sounds like his coach would prefer if he were here.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants OTAs
Ralph Vacchiano discusses Giants players willing to welcome Odell Beckham Jr. back to the practice facility, despite his absence from OTAs.
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the pregame warmups for their game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)


Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

When the Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the draft, they didn't just find their possible quarterback of the future, they also created a quarterback logjam in the present. Now they have Eli Manning, Webb, and backup Josh Johnson.

That makes Geno Smith the odd man out, right?
Harrison on Sheldon Richardson
Giants DT Damon Harrison reacts to Jets DL Sheldon Richardson's recent comments on Giants WR Brandon Marshall.

Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall was well aware of the "15 reasons" Sheldon Richardson had to be glad Marshall is gone from the Jets, and he knew the questions were coming. He even began his first press conference with the Giants by saying "Sheldon Richardson questions, go ahead and open it up."

But Marshall tried not to open up about his running feud with his former teammate. He preferred to stay as much as possible on the high road instead.
(Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports Images)


Free agent WR Victor Cruz has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Bears, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cruz had also been drawing interest from the Jaguars and Ravens, according to multiple reports. 

Cruz met with the Panthers earlier this offseason.
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin)


Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has accused the Giants of intentionally suppressing his production in 2016 in order to make it easier for the team to cut him.

Head coach Ben McAdoo responded to the comments on Thursday at OTAs, telling SNY's Ralph Vacchiano "there's no accuracy to it."

Cruz finished the season with 39 receptions for 586 yards and only one touchdown. It was the wide receiver's first season back on the field after missing the previous two years due to injuries.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)


Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. was not present Thursday as the Giants continued their OTAs, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham has missed three straight days of team workouts, and practiced with quarterback Johnny Manziel on Tuesday.

He spent Monday hanging out with rapper Iggy Azalea instead of participating in the team's OTAs, according to the New York Daily News. ..
Nov 24, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Redskins strong safety Duke Ihenacho (29) cannot make an interception in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)


The Giants have agreed to terms on one-year deals with safety Duke Ihenacho and defensive end Devin Taylorthe team announced Thursday morning

To make room on the roster, New York has terminated the contract of safety Raheem Moore and waived linebacker Ishaq Williams.

Ihenacho, who entered the league in 2012, has spent the last three seasons with the Redskins. 

He played in 15 games with Washington last season, recording 54 total tackles. 
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) during the fourth quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin)


Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

Odell Beckham isn't spending his spring catching passes from Eli Manning. But he did have time to catch a few from Johnny Manziel.

While the Giants' enigmatic star receiver skipped the first two days of the organized team activities (OTAs) this week, he was reportedly working out with Manziel, the troubled ex-NFL quarterback. On Tuesday, Beckham's "custom cleat artist," who goes by the name "Kickasso," posted a picture of himself hanging with a shirtless Beckham and Manziel on an outdoor football field.

Then, on Wednesday morning, TMZ posted the picture and reported that Beckham and Manziel "hit the gridiron for some passing drills", along with several other unnamed receivers.
Marshall taking the high road
The DNL panel speculates how Brandon Marshall will respond to Sheldon Richardson's comments about how the Jets are better off without him.

Giants WR Brandon Marshall blew off the jab made by former Jets teammate Sheldon Richardson on Tuesday in an interview with Newsday. 

After the Jets first day at OTAs, Richardson said "let's just say there are 15 reasons why" the atmosphere in the locker room is better this season, alluding to Marshall's No. 15 that he wore with the Jets. 

The room burst into laughter, Richardson said "that's enough, I'm out of here," and walked away. 
OBJ and Nike agree to shoe deal
Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to a shoe deal with Nike worth $5 million, the biggest shoe deal in the NFL.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. has signed an endorsement deal with Nike, per Nice Kick's Nick DePaula.

The brand took advantage of their contract's 10-day "match clause" window, allowing them to fully match Adidas' edorsement proprosal for Beckham.
(Brad Penner)


Roger Goodell announced the NFL will be more laid back when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season, according to his Commissioner Letter. 

The NFL has been harsh when it came to players getting creative in the end zone, and after speaking with over 80 current and former players, Goodell decided it was time for that to change. 

"We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays," Goodell said in his letter.
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch)


Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was ranked 54th in the latest installment of the NFL Network's Top 100. 

Jenkins was unranked last year by the network, but his 2016 campaign boosted his status among the league's top corners. In 15 games, he recorded three interceptions, one sack and had 18 passes defended, which was seventh-best in the league. 

He also allowed the third-lowest completion percentage by opposing quarterbacks at 58.6 percent in 2016. 

The Giants signed Jenkins prior to last season to a five-year, $62.5 million contract with $28.8 million guaranteed. 
GEICO SportsNite: Giants golf
Ralph Vacchiano chats with Zak DeOssie and Justin Tuck at the Giants' golf outing about their hopes for the future of the franchise.

Ralph Vacchiano

BAYONNE, N.J. - Justin Tuck was right there to witness the best of Jason Pierre-Paul -- his breakout, 16 1/2-sack season that was now six long years ago. JPP has been through a lot since then, including multiple surgeries on his hand, groin and back.

The injuries and time have undoubtedly taken a toll. But Tuck still believes his old teammate is even better than he was before.
Beckham misses Day 1 of OTAs
The DNL panel debates whether or not it is a problem that Odell Beckham Jr missed the first day of OTAs, even though they are not mandatory

The New York Giants took the field for their first time as a team this spring, but they were missing at least one of their most important players.

Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants' talented and enigmatic receiver, was a no-show for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs), a team source confirmed. The reason for his absence wasn't clear, but he doesn't necessarily need to give one. All 10 of the OTA sessions the Giants will hold over the next three weeks are part of the voluntary offseason program.

The only mandatory event this offseason for Giants players is the team's three-day minicamp, which is scheduled for June 13-15.

Still, Beckham's absence is notable if only because of the way he left off last season and Giants GM Jerry Reese's postseason declaration that it was time for Beckham to finally "grow up." Beckham ended last year with a disappointing performance in the team's playoff loss in Green Bay, which was preceded by his ill-timed trip with his fellow receivers to Miami, and followed by his decision to punch a hole in the wall outside the interview area in Lambeau Field.
New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)


BAYONNE, N.J. - The New York Giants' offensive line seen for most of last season will likely be the same at the start of this season.

And according to left guard Justin Pugh, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

No, the Giants' line did not play well last season, and no, the team didn't do much to improve the personnel this offseason. But as Pugh, a fifth-year veteran, said on Monday, continuity "is the most important thing with offensive line play."
(Kim Klement)


BAYONNE, N.J. - Aldrick Rosas may be a complete unknown to just about everyone outside the Giants organization, but it sounds like he's made quite an impression on his new team this spring.

"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done."

That's quite a compliment coming from the 11-year veteran, especially for a first-year player who has yet to kick in an NFL game. But the Giants seem to have a strong belief in the 22-year-old who last kicked regularly for Southern Oregon, an NAIA school. He is the only kicker on their roster at the moment, and there's been no indication that they plan to bring in anyone else.

That would be an odd choice for a team that believes it's a Super Bowl contender. But so far, DeOssie -- speaking at the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing at the Bayonne Golf Club -- really likes what he sees...
San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada)


Former 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges will visit with the Giants on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Hodges played in 15 games for San Francisco last season, recording 83 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Hodges will visit with Buffalo today before heading to the Meadowlands on Tuesday.
Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) walks in the bench area during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan)


Former Lions defensive end Devin Taylor is visiting with the Giants today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In 16 games for Detroit last season, Taylor racked up 4.5 sacks, along with 28 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

In four years with the Lions, Taylor recorded 15.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 92 combined tackles while missing only three games.
New York Giants offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty (66) during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (William Hauser)


The Giants have signed their sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowatythe team announced Friday morning.

Bisnowaty started 43 games during his time at the University of Pittsburgh, including 13 games at left tackle his senior year where he earned first-team All-ACC honors.

"Wherever my name is at, I'll play and I'm excited just to be out on the field," said Bisnowaty. "I also played a little bit of guard in college, so I'm comfortable playing either position, either side. Either way, I'll be out there and play as hard as I can."
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Images)


Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants could reach a settlement in the memorabilia lawsuit against them, according to the New York Daily News

According to the report, Manning and others affiliated with the Giants could avoid testifying in the case because of the possible settlement. 
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)


The Eagles have signed RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal worth up to $2.8 million, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The Giants had been linked to Blount earlier in the offseason, and had an offer out to the veteran power back, along with the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports New York's offer to Blount was a "token minimum-salary" offer.

Blount carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns for the Patriots last season.
(Jeff Hanisch)


The Giants currently have 9-to-1 odds to reach Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

The teams with better odds in the NFC are the Cowboys (9-to-2), Packers (11-to-2), Seahawks (11-to-2), and Falcons (6-to-1).

The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII. They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.
(Vincent Carchietta)


The Giants have signed WR Kevin Snead and waived OL Martin Wallace, the team announced Monday.

Snead spent last weekend at the Giants' rookie minicamp.

Known as the fastest player in college football while at Carson-Newman, Snead ran a 4.22 second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.
GEICO SportsNite: Davis Webb
The Giants' third-round pick, quarterback Davis Webb, is off to a solid start in rookie mini-camp.
Nov 20, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo coaches against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)


The long shot of a rookie camp tryout paid off for three players as the Giants signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson after their final practice of mini-camp on Saturday.

Two of the new players are small-school finds. Abdullah (5-10, 220) had a monster season at James Madison last year, rushing for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns. Robinson (6-1, 217) is a rookie out of Furman University in South Carolina.
