Giants president John Mara said at a Town Hall on Tuesday that the team has not yet discussed a long-term deal with WR Odell Beckham but hopes to keep him for the duration of his career, reports Art Stapleton of The Record.

"Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career," Mara said.

Beckham, 24, signed a four-year, $10.4 million deal with the Giants as a rookie, and in April the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2018, which is worth $8.45 million, according to Sportrac.

In 43 games as a Giant, Beckham has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2016, Beckham caught a career-high 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns.