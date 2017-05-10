Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After an injury plagued first season with the Giants, J.T. Thomas finally felt healthy heading into the opener last year. He was ready for what he believed would be a big season.

But he didn't even last a full half of the first game before he was carted off the field with a torn ACL and torn meniscus in left knee. Sitting out and having to watch as his teammates returned to the playoffs hurt Thomas "more than words can describe."

"I'm a guy who played the game since the age of 5," he said. "So not playing football for me is not like anything else in the world."

That hurt is in the past now that the 28-year-old Thomas is back with his old teammates, getting closer and closer to returning to the field. Speaking before the United Way's Gridiron Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Thomas said his knee is "doing great" and he will "for sure" be ready for the start of training camp in July, and added "I can't wait to get back on the field."

"It's good to be back around the guys again," Thomas said. "I'm just slowly progressing. Starting to feel better and better every day. The guys really give me a boost. Just being back around the guys, just having that mental treatment every day -- you don't take any of these moments for granted."

It wasn't a guarantee that Thomas would even be back with the Giants this season. He's only played in 13 games since he signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Giants in 2015 and he's due a $2.975 million salary this season. One year ago, he was forced to take a pay cut to remain with the Giants when they were making his final cuts which reduced his 2016 salary from $2.975 million to $1.5 million.

He'll almost certainly have to do that again this September. But for a while this offseason it wasn't clear whether the Giants would even give him that option at all.

Thomas, though, said he was "not worried" about that. He also found a bright side to his entire situation. He used his year off to finish his MBA and will graduate with his class at the University of Miami on June 30.

"When you're sitting at home with your knee up in the air you've got to find different ways to be able to continue to develop your mindset -- not only for the game, but for life," Thomas said. "For me to be able to take that time and use it for good, to be able to sharpen my skills mentally as well as physically, it did nothing but good for me."