The lawyers of Giants quarterback Eli Manning have provided emails between the quarterback and the team's equipment manager, Joe Skiba, that suggest there was no plan to fabricate game-used memorabilia, according to Darren Rovell and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

"Did you put my helmet somewhere?" Manning wrote in a 2012 email sent from his phone to Skiba shortly after Super Bowl XLVI. "It was not in my locker. If you could hold on to it and my spare one as well, that would be great."

One of the plaintiffs in the fraud lawsuit against Manning purchased what was said to be Manning's backup helmet from Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 from Steiner Sports. The other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit bought a helmet on the secondary market that they were told were worn during a game in the 2007-2008 season.

These two items are what led to the filing of the lawsuit against the Giants, their quarterback, and Steiner Sports.

The emails provided by Manning's lawers also contain communication between the quarterback and Skiba to secure his game-worn memorabilia in both 2011 and 2013.

These emails were produced in court after the plaintiffs filed a motion to the court that incldued an email exchange from 2010 between Manning and Skiba. In this exchange, Manning asks Skiba if he could provide two helmets that could "pass as game-used" in order to satisfy his contract with Steiner Sports.

Manning has adamently denied these claims against him.

The quarterback's lawers say the plaintiffs have no evidence of what was produced after the email exchange in 2010, and have no actual, direct knowledge of Manning providing any fake memorabilia.

"The Manning defendants produced all of their documents concerning Mr. Manning's equipment that he provided to Steiner Sports for the simple reason that they have nothing to hide and vehemently deny that they ever provided Steiner Sports with equipment they did not believe was game-used," wrote the attorneys.