Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire is visiting with the Giants on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McGuire ran for 1,127 yards on 232 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns during his senior year last season, adding 29 receptions for 238 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back was named the 2014 Sun Belt Player of the Year, along with the 2014 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

In his four years with the Ragin' Cajuns, McGuire carried the ball 710 times for 4,312 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and 42 touchdowns. He added 130 receptions for 1,394 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

McGuire is projected to be a Day 3 selection in next week's NFL Draft.