Giants QB Eli Manning has welcomed fellow QB Davis Webb and TE Evan Engram to the team.

"I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him," Manning said about his phone call with Webb. "He responded to that with, 'Yes, sir.' I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we're teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out."

The Giants drafted the 22-year-old Webb in the third round of last month's Draft out of the University of California, where he completed 382 of 620 passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.

Manning also welcomed Engram, who the Giants drafted with the 23rd overall pick.

Like Manning, Engram attended Ole Miss.

"I know Evan a little bit, I've thrown with him over the years at Ole Miss," Manning said. "I've watched him play, obviously. I know he's a heck of an athlete that can really run, stretch the field, catch the ball well. Every coach and person I've talked to said he's a great kid, a hard worker that plays the right way, acts the right way, and will be a great addition to the team. I'm excited about adding another weapon to the offense and look forward to him coming in and helping us out."

Manning, who is also expected to have Odell Beckham, Jr., Brandon Marshall, and Sterling Shepard at his disposal, is excited about the potential of the offense.

"I think we have a lot of weapons," Manning said. "Some of it is you want to get specific guys in certain places, and have them use their abilities to our advantage or have them create matchups. We should be able to run our base plays and should be able to go through our progressions. Hopefully the guys that should be winning those one-on-one matchups are winning them. It is exciting to have what we think are quality players. Now we have to get to work."