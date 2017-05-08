New York Giants co-owner John Mara said he is looking forward to seeing third-round pick Davis Webb step onto the field for the first time, but would not commit to him to being Eli Manning's heir apparent given the team's commitment to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli -- he hasn't set foot on the field yet," Mara said Tuesday on "The Rich Eisen Show." "But he's got a lot of talent, and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet.''

The Giants drafted Webb, 22, with the 87th overall pick in the NFL Draft after he played three seasons with Texas Tech and one year at California, where he threw for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"I am in the room, and I do give the final approval for everybody that we take,'' Mara said. "I was hoping we would take a quarterback at some point. I've always held the belief you can never draft too many of them."

Webb was the first quarterback the Giants drafted since they picked Ryan Nassib in the fourth round in 2013. While the pick was seen as the Giants looking to the future, similar to the Green Bay Packers picking Aaron Rodgers to grow under Brett Favre, head coach Ben McAdoo said earlier this month it isn't up to Manning to develop Webb.

Mara said the Giants have plenty of time (Manning, 36, is signed for three more years) to find their next franchise quarterback.

"He's a talented guy, but let's let him get on the field, let's let him play in the preseason and develop," Mara said, "and if he's the successor, that's great. If not, then we'll find somebody else.''