Giants WR Brandon Marshall blew off the jab made by former Jets teammate Sheldon Richardson on Tuesday in an interview with Newsday.

After the Jets first day at OTAs, Richardson said "let's just say there are 15 reasons why" the atmosphere in the locker room is better this season, alluding to Marshall's No. 15 that he wore with the Jets.

The room burst into laughter, Richardson said "that's enough, I'm out of here," and walked away.

Instead of continuing the beef, Marshall simply brushed off the comments by expressing his sincere gratitude to be a Giant.

"Last year was an extremely difficult season for all of us," Marshall said. "It was disappointing, but now it's a fresh year for Sheldon, for myself, for the Jets, and now I'm a Giant and I'm so excited for this opportunity."

Marshall and Richardson took stabs at each other last season, and it was a clear issue in the Jets locker room. With that in the past, Marshall has only one thought on his mind: the Lombardi Trophy.

"Hopefully, I can do my job this year to the best of my ability to bring that Lombardi Trophy back where it belongs," Marshall said. "That's my only focus right now."

Marshall has yet to see playoff minutes in his 11-year career. The Giants made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012 clinching a Wild Card spot.

The 33-year-old inked a two-year deal with the Giants worth $11 million this offseason.