EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham, Jr. haven't had much time to work out together, especially since Beckham is skipping the Giants OTAs. But it didn't take long for Marshall to come to a big conclusion about his new teammate.

Beckham, Marshall said, is "a freak".

"That is one thing that I notice about him: He is a freak," Marshall said. "The first day when we were running sprints he was playing with the rest of the wide receivers. We are running extremely hard and at full capacity and he would just jog and be 10 yards in front of us and then stop and let everyone else beat him. It is just special to see this guy work. He is truly a freak."

Even from afar, Marshall could see that Beckham was "a special, special talent." That's obvious by the crazy numbers the 24-year-old has put up in his first three seasons. But now Marshall said that he knows that the numbers and the highlight-reel catches didn't tell the whole story about how truly special Beckham is.

"I didn't get it from afar," Marshall said. "I just thought, 'Yeah, he has Eli Manning and they are throwing the ball to him every single time, of course he is going to catch the ball.' Then he had the one-handed catch that kind of put him on the scene. But this kid is the real deal. He is special and he's a freak. I just watch everything that he does."

And the more the 33-year-old Marshall watches, the more he's in awe.

"One day we were in the weight room and he was hanging from the bars with one hand, and then fell and caught himself with the other hand on the floor," Marshall said. "For him to have that type of body control is just unbelievable. He is probably the best athlete that I have ever seen. I mean, he can kick a soccer ball, he can kick a football, he can throw a baseball, he can hit a baseball.

"I'm not saying that I am envious," Marshall added, "but dang, I wish I could be him. He has cool hair. He just signed the biggest shoe deal in football history. Dang, I wish I had that, man. That is awesome."