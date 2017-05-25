Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The organized team activities (OTAs) are voluntary and Odell Beckham, Jr. is definitely allowed to skip them if he wants.

But it sure sounds like his coach would prefer if he were here.

Ben McAdoo did not place an emphasis on the "voluntary" aspect of OTAs when he was asked about Beckham's continued absence on Thursday. Instead he gave his reasons for why they are important, and made it clear that he wants all his players to attend.

"You want all your players here -- especially great players," McAdoo said on Thursday, after the first OTA session of the spring open to the media. "It's a time to build fundamentals and communication and chemistry and trust. So you want all your players here, especially the great ones. They facilitate a lot of those things for you. But you coach who's here."

McAdoo did have plenty of Giants players to coach on Thursday -- 87 of the 90 on the roster to be exact. The only other two missing were defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Owa Odighizuwa. Vernon is believed to have missed the entire week, just like Beckham. And Odighizuwa Tweeted back in April that he needed "to take sometime to get away from the game" (though it's not clear if he ever actually did).

Beckham, though, is the headliner of the group of absentees in part because he's the biggest star and in part because of the controversial way he ended last season, followed by Giants GM Jerry Reese's declaration to Beckham to "grow up." Since then, Beckham skipped Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke and most of the team's offseason workout program.

While he was missing OTAs this week he was reportedly working out in California with NFL dropout Johnny Manziel and partying with singer Iggy Azalea.

But even though McAdoo clearly thinks Beckham and Vernon could make better use of their time, their teammates did not appear bothered by their absence.

"We know those guys are very talented," cornerback Janoris Jenkins said. "We all know this is a business and we know they're out there working. It's not no big concern for the team."

"It's voluntary," defensive tackle Damon Harrison added. "I'm more than sure OV and OBJ are somewhere working out just as hard, or maybe even harder than we are. I'm confident they'll come in and be ready."

"We all know what (Beckham) can do," receiver Sterling Shepard said. "So it's all good."