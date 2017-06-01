NFL Network analyst and former Steelers cornerback, Ike Taylor, named the Giants' cornerback tandem third-best in the league.

The Giants boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL last season, a big change from the previous year when opposing quarterbacks torched them through the air. Free-agent signing Janoris Jenkins, rookie Eli Apple and seasoned veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were lockdown all season long.

Taylor analyzed Rodgers-Cromartie first saying: "Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie opened the 2016 campaign on the outside but moved inside to play the slot, which I didn't expect, leaving Apple to man the perimeter. DRC came through, with his versatility playing a big part in the improvement of the Giants' secondary."

DRC led the Giants with six interceptions last season, which was tied for second in the NFL. He also recorded 49 combined tackles, including one sack.

Apple had a slow start to the season, but Taylor admired the rookie's mentality that eventually led to his improvement toward the end of the season.

"Apple pleasantly surprised me in Year 1," Taylor said. "His best attribute was his short memory. I don't think people understand how important that is at the cornerback position."

The Ohio State product finished his rookie campaign with 51 combined tackles and one interception.

Lastly, Jenkins "flew somewhat under the radar," according to Taylor, due to the emergence of all-pro safety Landon Collins.

"Because of the dominant play of safety Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins flew somewhat under the radar until late last season," Taylor said. "Jenkins has the best eyes of any cornerback in the league. He trusts what he sees and doesn't let the receiver beat him with the double move."

"Jackrabbit" allowed a 54.8 passer rating against last season along with 49 combined tackles and three interceptions. Those numbers are good to see after the Giants signed Jenkins to a five-year, $62.5 million contract before the 2016 season.

Overall, the Giants drastically improved their defense in 2016, finishing the year second in points allowed with 17.8 per game.