Redskins CB Josh Norman talked about his feud with Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr., insinuating Beckham is a fake tough guy.

Norman and Beckham famously clashed on December 20, 2015, when Norman was still a member of the Panthers. The two players fought on the field throughout the game, with Beckham eventually receiving an ejection.

Norman told Bleacher Report he wishes he would've "let himself go" during that game and gotten into a fistfight with Beckham instead of trying to control himself.

"He tries to be a tough guy," Norman said of Beckham. "He tries to put on this persona which he's not. Because he's always going to have his head on a swivel. Always. Always when we play each other. He's scary like that. He does things that he normally wouldn't do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He's not this guy. If you go back and watch the games in which we play compared to the games we don't play each other, he's a totally different guy."

Norman added that when players get physical with Beckham, "he acts out. He's a kid. He's a big kid, man."

"You see a person who's actually not what they're made out to be," Norman concluded. Because they come back at you. And that's not him."

As far as games against Beckham and WR Dez Bryant of the Cowboys this season, Norman said he's ready to let "all hell break loose."

"Trust me when I tell you, it's going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn't like each other before? This year right here? There's going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I'm going to be honest with you: This sh*t is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don't give a fu*k and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side."

Beckham had seven receptions for 121 yards against the Redskins in Week 3 last season as the Giants lost, 29-27. In the Giants' 19-10 Week 17 win against the Redskins, he had five receptions for 44 yards.

The Giants visit the Redskins this season on Thanksgiving night and face them at MetLife Stadium in the final game of the regular season on New Year's Eve.