Brandon Marshall returned to practice on Monday while Odell Beckham's status remains uncertain for the Giants' Week 1 game against Dallas.

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) remained out of practice on Tuesday as he continued to get treatment, said head coach Ben McAdoo, who would not reveal whether Beckham had started running. Beckham is also working out.

McAdoo said Monday that Beckham was "improving."

Beckham suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 21 during the Giants' second preseason game and has not practiced since. He was expected to undergo laser therapy treatment for the injury.

Fellow WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder) returned to practice on Monday and also participated on Tuesday.

Marshall, who suffered the injury against the Browns on Aug. 21, didn't practice at all last week and missed Saturday night's game against the Jets.

Marshall said last week that his shoulder felt sore. X-rays on the shoulder came back negative, according to McAdoo.

 
The Giants have waived DE Owa Odighizuwa, the team announced Tuesday.

Odighizuwa had been suspended without pay on Monday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

"It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction," GM Jerry Reese said in a statement. "But we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward."
With Jay Bromley out with a knee injury, Giants rookie DT Dalvin Tomlinson may get the start in the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Tomlinson, the Giants' second-round pick of this year's draft, had a slow start in his first NFL training camp. But after studying his new playbook, he has vastly improved, and head coach Ben McAdoo is sure he can be effective in a starting role. 

"He's a player that's played at a tremendous level in the college game," McAdoo told The Post's Zach Braziller, "He's come in, he's learned the system very well. He's good with his hands, he plays with leverage, he destroys blocks. We feel he'll be ready to play Week 1."

Starting in a season opener is nerve-wracking enough for a rookie, and even more so that the Giants play on "Sunday Night Football" to kick off their 2017-18 campaign. However, Tomlinson has played in prime time games like the FBS National Championship with Alabama this past January...
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo provided injury updates on several key players and looked forward to Thursday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Here's what McAdoo said:

  • McAdoo said he is hopeful wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in New York's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • He thought Brandon Marshall looked good practicing despite being limited.
  • Jay Bromley is day-to-day with a knee injury, while linebacker Mark Herzlich's focus needs to be on his health so he can return to the field, McAdoo said.
The Giants have signed CB Daniel Gray and placed OL Adam Gettis on injured reserved, the team announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Gray had signed with the Cardinals in June before recently being waived.

Gray played for Utah State, playing 19 games during his career there, before going undrafted during last April's NFL Draft.

Giants CB Eli Apple left Saturday's game against the Jets after injuring his ankle.
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR shoots down the idea of the New York Giants signing former Jets star Darrelle Revis.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR shoots down the idea of the Giants signing former Jets star Darrelle Revis.

 
The New York Giants claimed cornerback Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and placed defensive end Evan Schwan on waivers on Sunday, the team announced.

Glover-Wright, 25, did not play in a regular-season game last season after playing two with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Since being an undrafted free agent in 2014, Glover-Wright also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. He signed with the Eagles in late July and was cut on Saturday.

Schwan, 23, who signed with the Giants after going undrafted, suffered a broken foot in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
WR Odell Beckham was not on the sideline during the Giants' preseason game against the Jets because the team wanted him to receive treatment on his an ankle and stay off his feet, coach Ben McAdoo said.

"We thought it was best for Odell to get treatment and not be standing out there," McAdoo said after the game, according to NJ.com.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants found the end zone for the first time this preseason, but that doesn't change the story of who they still are. They are exactly what they were at the end of last season:

A team with a dominant defense and an offense with serious flaws.
Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo react to the Giants' 32-31 preseason victory over the Jets on Saturday night.

The Giants' defense had a safety and two interception returns for touchdowns and Eli Manning led the offense on its first touchdown drive of the preseason in a 32-31 win over the Jets on Saturday. >> Box score
Giants CB Eli Apple, DT Jay Bromley, RB Shaun Draughn, and S Duke Ihenacho left the team's game against the Jets on Saturday with injuries.

Apple suffered an ankle injury, Bromley has a left knee sprain, and Draughn is being evaluated for a concussion. Ihenacho left the game with a knee injury.

Apple was ruled out for the remainder of the game, while Bromley's return was listed as questionable. There were no further updates on Draughn's condition.

Apple had previously missed time earlier in the month with an ankle injury, while Draughn is coming off ankle surgery. Draughn only had one carry for a loss of four yards before leaving the game.
Giants WR Odell Beckham and WR Brandon Marshall lead the list of the Giants' inactive players Saturday night as the team prepares to face the Jets in their third preseason game of the season.

WR Tavarres King, WR Dwayne Harris, CB Michael Hunter Jr., LB Mark Herzlich, and LB Keenan Robinson will also not play on Saturday night, according to the team.

Roger Lewis will start in place of the injured Beckham, who, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio host Gil Brandt, is undergoing laser therapy treatment in an effort to improve his chances of being ready on opening day.
The Daily News Live panel previews the preseason game between the Giants and the Jets.

Normally this wouldn't be alarming, especially for a veteran team halfway through the preseason, but the Giants still haven't found the end zone this summer. They've scored six field goals in eight quarters. And they've only reached the red zone four times in 22 drives.

Now, to be fair, most of their playmakers have barely played this summer. That includes quarterback Eli Manning, who has played one half of football, and injured receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) who have barely played at all. So maybe not much should've been expected from a bunch of backups playing behind an offensive line that has been somewhere between mediocre and awful.
Former Giants tight end Mark Bavaro thinks rookie tight end Evan Engram is more athletic than Jeremy Shockey, who became a star with the Giants during his tenure from 2002 to 2007.

Shockey had 74 receptions for 894 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2002.

"He's definitely the most athletic tight end I've seen on the Giants since (Jeremy) Shockey," Bavaro said about Engram, according to the NY Post. "And I think he's more athletic than Shockey."
New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh is ready to go up against New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson on Saturday after their brief Twitter spat last month.

When Pugh took a shot at the Jets in early July, Wilkerson responded by saying he should be ready for the annual Jets-Giants preseason game ...
As part of his attempt to be ready to play on Opening Night, which is now just 17 days away, Giants receiver Odell Beckham will reportedly undergo laser therapy treatment on his sprained ankle.

The treatment will begin on Friday, according Gil Brandt, the former long-time Dallas Cowboys executive who is now a host on SiriusXM NFL Radio and a senior analyst for NFL.com.

Brandt Tweeted that Beckham will undergo the first in a "series" of treatments called Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments. Brandt added that those are "similar to what Jared Allen received before (Super Bowl 50)" when he managed to play through a broken foot for the Carolina Panthers despite missing the NFC Championship game.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Five days after crumpling to the ground in agony outside of the Giants locker room in Cleveland after he suffered a sprained ankle, will Odell Beckham, Jr. really play on Saturday night against the Jets?

Well, no. Almost certainly not. Unless Ben McAdoo has lost his mind.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Cornerback Valentino Blake's reason for mysteriously leaving the Giants on Wednesday was because of "personal issues," according to head coach Ben McAdoo. But it remains unclear when -- or if -- he'll return.

The 27-year-old corner was placed on the exempt/left squad list after he was absent from practice on Wednesday. McAdoo declined to give a reason at the time and he wasn't much more expansive on Thursday.

"He's dealing with personal issues," McAdoo said. "We're going to give him some time and space to deal with those."
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says that Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle is not the only concern for the Giants offense.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham stayed inside, away from the prying eyes of the media, as the Giants practiced on Monday afternoon. But his teammate, Olivier Vernon, said Beckham was "in high spirits" and he was apparently walking around the locker room as if his ankle was fine.

Still, the Giants preferred to keep their star receiver's sprained ankle cloaked in mystery as they returned to practice for the first time since Beckham's injury on Monday night. Giants coach Ben McAdoo again refused to provide an update, except to confirm that he's "getting treatment" and the team is taking it "day by day."

But even though Beckham's status for the Giants' opener on Sept. 10 is in doubt, Beckham's demeanor has given his teammates a positive outlook on how quickly he can return...
Two weeks ago, Jets defensive end Leonard Williams got to meet former Giant Michael Strahan when the lineman spoke at Jets camp. Williams called the experience an "amazing" one. 

"Every time I'm around a Hall of Famer, it's really like unbelievable to be around them," Williams said. "Their mindsets are programed way different than a regular person. They just are all about winning, they're all about getting better. They're never complacent, never feel like they have it all."
The Giants have signed DB Tim Scott to replace CB Valentino Blake on the roster, it was announced Thursday.

Blake received a roster exemption on Wednesday and is listed as "exempt/left" squad.

"We had a couple of guys we had to leave inside today, and we'll leave it at that," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday.

Blake played in the Giants' preseason game against the Browns on Monday.
Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the United We Stand rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside of NFL headquarters in New York.

Hundreds of demonstrators particpated in a United We Stand rally in support of QB Colin Kapernick outside of NFL headquarters on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who declined to stand for the national anthem last season while protesting social justice issues, remains unsigned admidst whispers that he's been blackballed by the NFL.

Giants owner John Mara said earlier this month that teams are not blackballing Kaepernick, but said that there are "issues" with signing the veteran quarterback that have "scared some teams away."
Jets rookie Jamal Adams grew up a Giants fan, so he's excited to have the chance to against play the team in the preseason this Saturday night. 

Adams lived in Texas but cheered on the Giants because his father, George, played for the team for five seasons.

"It's really ironic how everything happens," he told reporters Wednesday. "This is definitely one of the games [my dad] has circled."
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano catches up with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard to discuss his injured ankle and the injury to Odell Beckham Jr.

 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - For two brief series on Monday night, Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie played safety for the first time in his 10 NFL seasons. It was an eye-opening experience for him, but one he doesn't expect to repeat any time soon.
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo continues to give little detail on the status of WR Odell Beckham Jr. as he says the wideout is day-to-day. 

Beckham, who sustained an ankle sprain during the Giants' preseason game against the Browns Monday, wasn't seen on the practice field Wednesday as he remained inside. 

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, DE Olivier Vernon said Beckham is in high spirits and will be ready for the Giants' opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10. 
The Giants have announced they waived OL Michael Bowie following his domestic assault charge that the team became aware of Saturday.

Bowie turned himself into Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday as there was a warrant out for his arrest for three charges involving domestic assault and battery. He paid his bail set at $17,000, and has an arraignment set for Aug. 29. 

"We have waived Michael Bowie," GM Jerry Reese said in a statement Wednesday. "As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael."
The Daily News Live crew breaks down the Giants' second preseason game and discusses the hit that injured Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Giants clearly avoided a disaster on Monday night in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean the news was all good.

Even though it doesn't appear that Beckham's sprained ankle is serious, there is some concern that he won't be available for Opening Day in Dallas, a source familiar with his injury confirmed. It's "too early to tell" for sure, the source said, but generally the recovery time for a sprained ankle is 1-3 weeks depending on the severity.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly considering a $100 million insurance policy that includes injury protection if he doesn't receive a contract extension prior to the regular season, according to Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson.

Beckham, who suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit Beckham low, was considering the insurance policy before this week's game.

The 24-year-old receiver has said earlier this offseason he believes he will become the highest-paid player in the NFL, a sentiment Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson agrees with, however Beckham said he doesn't want a contract war with the team and said his focus is on winning a Super Bowl. 
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Matt Rotheram on Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Dan Duggan.

Rotheram played one game for the Detroit Lions last season after spending several weeks on their practice squad. Before that, he was with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
One of the Giants' two biggest nightmares occurred on Monday night when Odell Beckham, Jr. got hurt in a meaningless preseason game.

But it looks like they can breathe easy … at least for the moment.
The Giants scheduled former Missouri LB Michael Scherer to work out for the team on Monday, per Big Blue View's Chris Pflum.

With injuries to linebackers Mark Herzlich and Keenan Robinson, the Giants need to fill some the void.

The 6-foot, 230 pound Scherer went undrafted this year after playing four seasons at Missouri. He amassed 207 tackles, half a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his college career. 
Giants S Landon Collins and DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison weren't pleased by a dangerous hit that sent WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the locker room in the team's 10-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns Monday night. 

At the beginning of the second quarter, Beckham took a low hit from Browns CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun that sprained the wideout's ankle. Though it wasn't deemed an illegal hit, Collins and Snacks both took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter. 

Collins not only believes the hit was dirty, but he couldn't play next to someone that would that...
 

Click below to see the tweet

 
The Giants were unable to find the endzone for a second game to open the preseason, but Eli Manning completed 10 of 14 passes and Jason Pierre-Paul intercepted a pass from Brock Osweiler in a 10-6 loss to the Browns on Monday night. 

The Giants played their starters early on, but kept losing wide receivers to injury as the game progessed. Odell Beckham left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Brandon Marshall was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Tavarres King suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter. On the defensive side, CB Michael Hunter left the game with a concussion.

Manning threw for 80 yards, while Geno Smith entered in relief and went 11-for-17 with an interception. The Giants went 3-for-12 on third down and struggled to hold onto the football as RB Wayne Gallman and WR Sterling Shepard both fumbled.
The Giants didn't look good in their preseason opener, but they were missing so many players it was unfair to judge. Eli Manning, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard didn't play and Brandon Marshall only took a handful of snaps. On defense, the starters only played sparingly, too.

Things should be different against the Browns on Monday night in Cleveland, though. Manning will get a "big chunk" of playing time, according to Giants coach Ben McAdoo, and it's a good bet most of the healthy starters will last into the second quarter.
Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. posted videos of himself watching Monday's solar eclipse without protective glasses.

Click below for Beckham's Instagram post
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is close to getting a five-year contract extension to remain in his position atop the league, according to multiple reports.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Goodell will earn close to what he is during his current contract, which is set to end in 2019. Goodell has presided over the NFL since 2006 since he took over for Paul Tagliabue. The extension would keep him on as commissioner until 2024.
Giants TE Evan Engram is officially a professional after playing in the preseason opener against the Steelers last week. However, those first-game nerves will still be there when the Giants take on the Browns Monday night. 

"It's still going to be kind of nerve-wracking and exciting," he told Giants.com's Michael Eisen. "I'm really pumped about it. It was a really cool feeling out there, getting out there and having your uniform on and being out there warming up. It kind of really hit me in that moment, and I don't think it's ever going to go away. I'm really excited, I can't wait for Monday night. I think it adds to my game, the eagerness to do well and get out there and run around to make plays. I think all that adds into my performance." 

It is hard for rookies not to be shocked during their first taste of NFL action, and Engram learned that against the Steelers as he needed to come back down to Earth. 

"I had to lock in," the 22-year-old. "Just being out there, I was kind of wide-eyed and a little nervous. So, being in the huddle, I kind of had to slow down, lock in, hear the play call, get to the line. Just kind of slow everythingn down. in practice, we go through reads and just do all my stuff I usually do. But in the game, sometimes those nerves will build up, especially being a rookie and your first time out there, definitely stuff flies over your head. So, just kind of slowing everything down, locking in, get back to what you've been doing. That's probably the biggest thing I've taken away."
Eli Manning and Landon Collins talk about what the Giants are looking to achieve against the Browns in preseason.

 
Giants offensive tackle Michael Bowie has been charged on one count of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000, according to multiple reports. 

There is a warrant for his arrest after he reportedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and threw her to the ground before punching a hole in the wall and breaking two television, according to News on 6. Bowie reportedly responded to the news on Friday by saying "this is false," according to Tulsa World
The Giants' first-team offense is primed to play into the second quarter of their preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns Monday night, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Starters like QB Eli Manning and WR Odell Beckham Jr. were in full pads on the sideline in the Giants' opener against the Steelers, but they didn't see any reps on the field. Monday night should be the exact opposite as the offense looks to get their first plays in of the season. 

"We'd like to give [Manning] a good chunk of playing time, into the second quarter," head coach Ben McAdoo said. "We'll take a look at it as it goes." 
As the Giants prepare for their second preseason game, the offensive and defensive coordinators discuss getting the regulars more involved.

 
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan knows that his unit's success this year is all on the offensive line. 

"We know we're going to go as far as our offensive line goes," Sullivan said Friday. 

An obvious area of emphasis this offseason, the Giants didn't do much to their line as they have confidence their current group can get the job done. Sullivan backs these claims, saying he has seen improvement from the line through training camp so far. 
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR talks about the idea of an NFL work stoppage in a few years.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR talks about the idea of an NFL work stoppage in a few years.

 

 
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo showed the movie "Detroit," a film that is based on Detroit's 12th Street race riots in 1967, to his team on Tuesday as a lesson in empathy, the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard writes.

The film, which premiered worldwide on Aug. 4, is based off the riots in Detroit that took place 50 years ago when 43 people died, 342 people were injured and approximately 1,400 buildings were burned as racial tensions grew.

While McAdoo, according to Leonard, intended to show the players the movie more than a week ago, he did so in the days following the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead and nearly 20 others injured.
The New York Giants signed wide receivers Canaan Severin and Ed Eagan to replace Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead due to injuries, the team announced.

Severin, 24, recorded two catches for 24 yards for Pittsburgh in last week's preseason game against New York. The 24-year-old receiver is in his second year out of Virginia.

Eagan was an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern State who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns since last May.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent from Virginia, broke his foot, while Snead suffered a hamstring injury. Both were waived/injured.
Giants G Justin Pugh believes the team's offensive line is "heading in the right direction" as the regular season approaches.

Pugh highlighted the success the team has had in practice and in the preseason opener while stressing the importance of carrying it over to games. The Steelers recorded three sacks against the Giants offense in the preseason opener on Friday.
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has left the door open for rookie Davis Webb to be the team's No. 2 quarterback entering the season.

"I think we all have to be careful making assumptions," McAdoo said on Thursday. "Josh (Johnson) and Geno (Smith) are competing right now for the number two spot, and if that doesn't look the way we want it to look, Davis will get a crack."

Webb, a third-round pick out of the University of California, completed 8 of 16 passes with no touchdowns or interceptions during the Giants' preseason opener last Friday against the Steelers.
Giants QB Eli Manning is slated to play during the Giants' second and third preseason games (on Aug. 21 and Aug. 26) head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters on Thursday.

Other notes from Giants camp...

  • CB Eli Apple sat out practice due to a sore ankle, and he's unsure whether he'll be ready to play this Monday against the Browns.
  • WR Dwayne Harris missed practice due to upper body soreness.
  • McAdoo said T Ereck Flowers was a "bright spot" during Friday's preseason opener.
  • LB B.J. Goodson (back) returned to practice.
