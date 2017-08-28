Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) remained out of practice on Tuesday as he continued to get treatment, said head coach Ben McAdoo, who would not reveal whether Beckham had started running. Beckham is also working out.

McAdoo said Monday that Beckham was "improving."

Beckham suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 21 during the Giants' second preseason game and has not practiced since. He was expected to undergo laser therapy treatment for the injury.

Fellow WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder) returned to practice on Monday and also participated on Tuesday.

Marshall, who suffered the injury against the Browns on Aug. 21, didn't practice at all last week and missed Saturday night's game against the Jets.

Marshall said last week that his shoulder felt sore. X-rays on the shoulder came back negative, according to McAdoo.