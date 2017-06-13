Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham is back and at least kind of, sort of indicated he's not at war with the Giants over his contract, so the spring distraction is over and all is (mostly) right in the Giants' world.

Now the trick is to keep it that way. And there's only one real way for Beckham to do that.

He needs to make sure he heeded GM Jerry Reese's words from January. He needs to "grow up".

That has nothing to do with his past, either - the skipping of organized team activities (OTAs), the hole in the wall in Lambeau or the party boat in Miami. For Beckham, it's all about what happens next. He has been a walking controversy almost since the moment he made that spectacular and ridiculous, one-handed catch that put his star in another stratosphere.

It's time for that to stop.

If it does, the focus can go on where it belongs - on his immense talent and historic production over his first three seasons. The questions can be about his wonderful game, not about his latest antics, bad decisions or social media posts. The story will be about how he performs during games, not what he hits after them or where he parties before them.

All that would require him doing exactly what Reese told him to do.

"Growth is something that is a lifetime," Beckham said Tuesday at the start of the Giants' mandatory minicamp, in his first interview since moments after the Giants' playoff loss in Green Bay. "If you stop growing then you really aren't progressing in life, so we all can grow as well each and every day."

There were moments on Tuesday when he seemed to be growing, and others where it was harder to tell. Take the issue of why he was one of only three Giants players to be absent from the spring OTAs. Many have speculated that he was trying to make a point that he deserves a new contract, even though he has no leverage to force the Giants' hand, and they are interested in renegotiating with him anyway.

When he was first asked if he was unhappy with his contract, he played coy and said "I leave that in the hands of the man above." When asked again, if his contract had anything to do with his absence, he said "You would probably have to ask the people who do the contracts. I wouldn't be able to tell you."

Except, of course he would. He'd know why he skipped OTAs. He'd know why he was able to fly to New York for a promotional appearance last Thursday, but not come in early enough for that day's practice or stay for one the next day. He knew how bad that looked, but instead he gave a non-answer that just forced the media to ask the question again. And when they did, he said "I don't really know how to answer that question."

But later in the interview, Beckham wised up and gave an answer that finally took a little of the heat off himself, when he said a contract "holdout" from the voluntary OTAs wouldn't have made sense because those generally don't work.

"I have seen the whole holdout and all of that stuff and I have never really seen that work, so that was never in my mind, to not go to OTAs to get a new contract," he said. "I don't really think that that proves a point in my opinion. So I was really just out there really taking that time for myself to reflect on life and value what is really important and like I said, to grow and mature in life. You should be growing each and every year, each and every day you should be growing until the day that you leave this earth."

That's the answer that could have, should have been given a month ago. It would've stopped the story in its tracks. That it took until the fourth time the question was asked in his first interview in more than five months … well, no one ever said growth was fast or easy.

That's also not all there is to this growing up thing. At some point he'll have some hard choices to make - like when the trappings of celebrity call to him when he should be working. Even if he doesn't see something like the Miami boat trip as a big deal, he's old enough to understand that appearances matter. That's also why he could use a lot more discretion on social media. His absence from OTAs would've been a deal regardless. It became a much bigger deal when photos and videos appeared of him working out with NFL dropout Johnny Manziel.

He'll be tested on the field, too. After all, he's got two games against his nemesis, Josh Norman, who has already basically called for a bloodbath when they square off again. How much more grown up would Beckham look if he refused to take the bait verbally or physically and just quietly beat Norman on the field?

Maybe he did need three NFL seasons to learn that. Maybe, after too many controversies and too much criticism for a player so great, he finally, really does get it. If he does, the firestorm over his OTA absence will be forgotten. After all, no one expects missing 10 spring practices will have any effect on his performance. As quarterback Eli Manning said when asked how much Beckham has missed: "Not much, he will be fine. He will know what he is doing and he will be ready to go."

No doubt. But when faced with a critical choice - to fight back against Norman or not, to hit the party scene or not, to duck a question or not, or even to work out with his teammates or not - will he be ready this time? What happens then will determine whether he's really grown up or not.