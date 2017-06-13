Jun 13, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with ball during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Odell Beckham is back and at least kind of, sort of indicated he's not at war with the Giants over his contract, so the spring distraction is over and all is (mostly) right in the Giants' world.

Now the trick is to keep it that way. And there's only one real way for Beckham to do that.

He needs to make sure he heeded GM Jerry Reese's words from January. He needs to "grow up".

That has nothing to do with his past, either - the skipping of organized team activities (OTAs), the hole in the wall in Lambeau or the party boat in Miami. For Beckham, it's all about what happens next. He has been a walking controversy almost since the moment he made that spectacular and ridiculous, one-handed catch that put his star in another stratosphere. 

It's time for that to stop.

If it does, the focus can go on where it belongs - on his immense talent and historic production over his first three seasons. The questions can be about his wonderful game, not about his latest antics, bad decisions or social media posts. The story will be about how he performs during games, not what he hits after them or where he parties before them.

All that would require him doing exactly what Reese told him to do.

"Growth is something that is a lifetime," Beckham said Tuesday at the start of the Giants' mandatory minicamp, in his first interview since moments after the Giants' playoff loss in Green Bay. "If you stop growing then you really aren't progressing in life, so we all can grow as well each and every day."

There were moments on Tuesday when he seemed to be growing, and others where it was harder to tell. Take the issue of why he was one of only three Giants players to be absent from the spring OTAs. Many have speculated that he was trying to make a point that he deserves a new contract, even though he has no leverage to force the Giants' hand, and they are interested in renegotiating with him anyway.

When he was first asked if he was unhappy with his contract, he played coy and said "I leave that in the hands of the man above." When asked again, if his contract had anything to do with his absence, he said "You would probably have to ask the people who do the contracts. I wouldn't be able to tell you."

Except, of course he would. He'd know why he skipped OTAs. He'd know why he was able to fly to New York for a promotional appearance last Thursday, but not come in early enough for that day's practice or stay for one the next day. He knew how bad that looked, but instead he gave a non-answer that just forced the media to ask the question again. And when they did, he said "I don't really know how to answer that question."

But later in the interview, Beckham wised up and gave an answer that finally took a little of the heat off himself, when he said a contract "holdout" from the voluntary OTAs wouldn't have made sense because those generally don't work.

"I have seen the whole holdout and all of that stuff and I have never really seen that work, so that was never in my mind, to not go to OTAs to get a new contract," he said. "I don't really think that that proves a point in my opinion. So I was really just out there really taking that time for myself to reflect on life and value what is really important and like I said, to grow and mature in life. You should be growing each and every year, each and every day you should be growing until the day that you leave this earth."

That's the answer that could have, should have been given a month ago. It would've stopped the story in its tracks. That it took until the fourth time the question was asked in his first interview in more than five months … well, no one ever said growth was fast or easy.

That's also not all there is to this growing up thing. At some point he'll have some hard choices to make - like when the trappings of celebrity call to him when he should be working. Even if he doesn't see something like the Miami boat trip as a big deal, he's old enough to understand that appearances matter. That's also why he could use a lot more discretion on social media. His absence from OTAs would've been a deal regardless. It became a much bigger deal when photos and videos appeared of him working out with NFL dropout Johnny Manziel.

He'll be tested on the field, too. After all, he's got two games against his nemesis, Josh Norman, who has already basically called for a bloodbath when they square off again. How much more grown up would Beckham look if he refused to take the bait verbally or physically and just quietly beat Norman on the field?

Maybe he did need three NFL seasons to learn that. Maybe, after too many controversies and too much criticism for a player so great, he finally, really does get it. If he does, the firestorm over his OTA absence will be forgotten. After all, no one expects missing 10 spring practices will have any effect on his performance. As quarterback Eli Manning said when asked how much Beckham has missed: "Not much, he will be fine. He will know what he is doing and he will be ready to go."

No doubt. But when faced with a critical choice - to fight back against Norman or not, to hit the party scene or not, to duck a question or not, or even to work out with his teammates or not - will he be ready this time? What happens then will determine whether he's really grown up or not.
Benny with the good hair is now Benny with the new hair.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo, whose appearance has sometimes been as scrutinized as his play-calling, debuted a new McA-do for the opening of Giants minicamp on Tuesday. It was a slicked back look, a la Pat Riley, and a big departure from his old, more moppy hairstyle with a part in the middle
Odell Beckham may have gotten all the headlines, but he wasn't the only Giant to make his offseason debut on Tuesday. Olivier Vernon finally showed up after skipping the team's offseason program, too.

His absence was much quieter, though, and for a variety of reasons - including the biggest one, which is that he's not quite the superstar that Beckham has become. It also helped that Vernon wasn't a fixture at the NBA Finals and wasn't active on social media. Also, there was little mystery in Vernon's absence, since he just signed an enormous contract with the Giants last offseason.
Odell Beckham Jr. talks contract 00:01:37
New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. talks about his contract status and explains why he skipped Big Blue's OTAs last week.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. was at the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and spoke for the first time since skipping OTAs.

It had been suggested that Beckham, who worked out elsewhere while his teammates were at OTAs, stayed away to protest his salary.

Beckham said it was never in his mind to skip OTAs because of his contract.
Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa's absence from training camp is excused because of personal reasons, head coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday.

Odighizuwa, who appeared to be hinting about retirement back on April 3, had attended the Giants' offseason workouts in mid-April.

On April 3, he had tweeed what appeared to be a farewell statement. He wrote "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game." He even apologized for announcing that on Twitter, but added "this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while."
Early Bird Beckham 00:03:34
The DNL panel discusses the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr and what it means that he showed up a day early for Giants' mandatory minicamp
First-round pick, Evan Engram, thoroughly impressed his coaches and teammates during OTAs, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

The Ole Miss product has been showcasing his play-making abilities already. During the final OTA practice last Friday, he leaped over his defender, LB Jonathan Casillas, to haul in a spectacular grab. Casillas recognized first-hand what the rookie can do.

"He's such a dynamic player playing the tight end position with his skill set," Casillas said. 
Odell Beckham is back on Giants turf, so everyone can now stand down and move onto some of the other issues facing his team - assuming, of course, that he takes part in minicamp and doesn't bring more attention onto himself.

What other issues are facing the Giants, and what questions can be answered during their three-day, mandatory, full-team mini-camp that takes place beginning Tuesday morning? Here are five questions that they can begin to answer this week...

Giants QB coach Frank Cignetti Jr talks about rookie signal caller Davis Webb, and how he can develop behind Eli Manning.
Giants RB Shane Vereen said he is being cautious this offseason, and "taking it day by day" after rushing back onto the field last season, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. 

Vereen was lowkey at OTAs as he continues his rehab on the triceps he tore twice last season. The first tear came in Week 3 against the Redskins, where the Giants originally deemed him inactive for the rest of the season. Instead, he returned in Week 14 against the Cowboys, and eventually tore it again against the Lions the following week.

The 28-year-old admitted it was a mistake to return early.

"I'm not a doctor, but I think I rushed it a little bit too quick the first time," Vereen said. "So this time around, we're definitely taking our time, we're definitely making sure the muscle is strong enough and the tendons are strong enough. So that way I don't miss any more time on the field."
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the team's facility for his physical, SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Monday morning.

DE Olivier Vernon, who was the other prominent Giant to skip the team's OTAs, has also arrived at the facility for his physical, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

After taking a break from the public eye, Beckham proclaimed his return Sunday night, posting a video of his offseason training with the hashtag "ImBack." 

Beckham made headlines recently by skipping the team's 10 voluntary OTA practices.
JRSportBrief: Odell a hold out? 00:01:05
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues why Giants WR Odell Beckham should hold out for a contract extension.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues why Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. should hold out for a contract extension.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:02:15
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports on the Giants newest offensive weapon Evan Engram and Bob McAdoo's confidence in running back Paul Perkins.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Paul Perkins made just one start last season, but he was impressive enough that Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn't even wait for spring practices to start to name the 22-year-old the new starting running back. Perkins was understandably glad to hear that.

And then he went back to work.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - In the end, Odell Beckham got close to the Giants' OTAs, just not close enough.

Despite being a mere nine miles away from the Meadowlands on Thursday night, at a promotional event in Manhattan, the Giants' star receiver did not show up at his team's 10th and final organized team activity session (OTA) on Friday. That completes what is believed to be his perfect non-attendance. He was definitely not at any of the three sessions open to the media over the last three weeks, including the one on Friday, and team sources say he has not shown up to any of them at all.

Of course, these are voluntary sessions, according to NFL rules. The only mandatory offseason activity for Giants players comes next week, when all players are required to show up for a three-day mini-camp (Tuesday through Thursday) or they can be fined. Beckham has promised to attend that mandatory camp (though it's not known if he'll actually participate in any drills).
Good morning. Here's what you need to know for today in New York sports. 

The Yankees earned a 9-1 win over the Red Sox on Thursday night after a strong seven innings from starter Michael Pineda and a two-homer, five-RBI performance from Gary Sanchez. 

Elsewhere, Odell Beckham, Jr. could command the largest wide receiver contract ever, and the Jets are engaged in trade talks about Eric Decker. 
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Whether he ever attends another OTA or not, Odell Beckham, Jr. is almost certainly going to get a lucrative new contract in the relatively near future.

And when he does, it's going to be big.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The pads aren't on yet, so there's not a lot to go on for Giants offensive line coach Mike Solari. But he's convinced, from what he's seen this offseason, that his much-maligned left tackle will be a better player this year.

Yes, the bar is low for Ereck Flowers after the struggles he endured during his first two NFL seasons. But the 23-year-old, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft, showed a renewed desire and work ethic during the offseason. Solari saw how hard he worked at the Giants' facility during the offseason.
The Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Corbin Bryant to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday morning.

To make room on the roster, the Giants have waived center Khaled Holmes.

Bryant, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, appeared in only eight games for the Bills last season due to a shoulder injury. He recorded 11 combined tackles.
GEICO SportsNite: Odell Beckham 00:01:14
Ralph Vacchiano gives his take on Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from OTAs and talks about how this might affect his contract negotiations.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

As Odell Beckham, Jr. skips his third week of OTAs, there is an increasing belief that he's "holding out" to send a message to the Giants that he wants a lucrative new contract.

If that's true, he's getting bad advice because the only message he's actually sending is that the Giants should think twice before giving him a lucrative, long-term deal.
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Landon Collins was in the running for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, but his position coach, Dave Merritt, is grading him on a curve. The bar for Collins, he said, should be set higher than that.

Much higher.
Beckham's contract negotiations 00:03:35
The DNL panel dissects Odell Beckham Jr's contract negotiation tactics by no showing OTAs until a new deal is worked out with the Giants.

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter believes he can do more for Odell Beckham than Giants receivers coach Adam Henry could ever do, and he hinted that Beckham feels the same way.

But Henry, who was also Beckham's receivers coach at LSU, wasn't interested in firing back at Carter when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. In fact, he said, he encourages his players to listen to other people and coaches so they can learn as much as they possibly can.

"My thing is I don't know everything," Henry said. "And I've never been the type of person who thinks he knows everything. So I encourage guys to get life lessons, coaching lessons from other people because the more coaching you get from other people, the better you can (be)."
NY football character concerns 00:01:51
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein go Boom or Bust on whether they think the New York Jets or Giants have bigger character issues to address.

Giants WR Roger Lewis has plead not guilty to his OVI charge at Licking (Ohio) County Courthouse, per a report from James Kratch of NJ Advanced Media.

A pretrial date has not been set yet.

Lewis was arrested in Reynoldsburg, Ohio Sunday for driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports and confirmed by the Reynoldsburg Police Department.
Giants president John Mara said at a Town Hall on Tuesday that the team has not yet discussed a long-term deal with WR Odell Beckham but hopes to keep him for the duration of his career, reports Art Stapleton of The Record.
Giants CB Janoris Jenkins seems to be picking up where he left off in 2016 as he was a standout at OTAs on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Jenkins, who almost had an interception in the two-minute drill at Monday's practice, just missed another today, this time in the end zone. Though the catch wasn't made, the Giants should be happy to see Jenkins already creating turnover opportunities.

He was also keeping tabs on WR Brandon Marshall, sticking with him on a route and batting down an intended pass to the veteran wideout.
Former Giants guard, Chris Snee, has joined his father-in-law, former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, as a college scout for the Jaguars.

Since retiring in 2014, Snee always wanted to stay in football. However, according to Paul Schwartz of the NY Post, he was disappointed that his former team didn't give him a call.

"I can say I was initially disappointed I wasn't give a call," Snee said. "Inquired about something with the Giants, didn't hear back, and so I moved on." 
From the top of the organization on down, the Giants are maintaining a faith in their starting offensive line, including in their much-maligned young tackles, Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart. Of course, there's nothing else they could say at this point after failing to upgrade at those spots during the offseason.

Flowers and Hart are what they've got.

But Hart, for one, believes this is more than just a case of the Giants being stuck with what they've got. Hart is only 22. Flowers is 23. So there's plenty of time to get better.
The Giants' first round pick, Evan Engram, showed off his play-making abilities at OTAs Monday, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com

Engram was targeted numerous times by QB Eli Manning, and the two clearly showed their chemistry throughout practice. He showed off his nimble feet and soft hands on a sweet back-shoulder grab from Manning down the sideline to highlight his performance.
JRSportBrief: NYC tough? 00:01:16
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes. 
Giants TE Matt LaCosse, who is battling for a roster spot this preseason, was a standout at OTAs on Friday

The Illnois product hauled in a pair of touchdowns from rookie QB Davis Webb that generated some buzz among coaches and media. Head coach Ben McAdoo was one of those impressed by his performance. 

"He made some nice plays," McAdoo told reporters. "He is a big target down there in the green zone. Matchup-wise, he gives you that length that you are looking for, he can run and he is a functional blocker, so he has a nice skillset."

Entering his third season in the NFL, LaCosse hasn't seen much playing time with the Giants due to injury. In his rookie season in 2015, he suffered a pulled hamstring that prompted the team to waive him. After spending a short, five-day stint with the Jets, he was back with the Giants on the practice squad.
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham, Jr. is free to do whatever he wants when it comes to voluntary workouts. Show up. Don't show up. It's totally his choice.

That doesn't mean he made the right one.
Eli Apple had a good rookie season - far better than expect from a player who wasn't the Giants' first choice for a first-round pick. He cracked the starting lineup. He was a key player in one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

But the 21-year-old Apple is still looking for more.

That's why he spent the offseason out in Arizona changing his routine and his diet so he could bulk up to become a better, stronger tackler. He said he put on about 10 pounds since the end of last season, and reported to the Giants' offseason weighing 204. But remarkably, the added weight didn't steal any of his speed.

In fact, he said, he came back even faster.
Vacchiano on Apple's work ethic 00:01:13
Ralph Vacchiano, reporting from Giants OTAs, shares insight about what is driving second-year standout Eli Apple to achieve more this year

Ralph Vacchiano, reporting from Giants OTAs, shares insight about what is driving second-year standout Eli Apple to achieve more this year. 
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Antonio Pierce was a leader and one of the best players on the Giants' championship defense back in 2007, and no one has come close to playing better for them at middle linebacker since.

The Giants have high hopes, though, that B.J. Goodson can approach that level. They also hope Pierce can help.

The now-38-year-old Pierce is with the Giants this spring as a coaching intern, as he takes a short break from his job as the football coach at Long Beach Poly, a high school football power out in California. There are plenty of things Pierce can offer the players on the Giants' defense. But it's the 24-year-old Goodson who might just benefit the most.
The Giants have signed DB Nigel Tribune, waived DB SaQwan Edwards, and placed WR Jalen Williams on injured reserve.

Williams cleared waivers on Thursday, just after the Giants had waived him.

The Giants also signed University of Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane, who is taking the roster spot of recently waived wide receiver Jalen Williamsthe team announced Thursday morning.
NFL Network analyst and former Steelers cornerback, Ike Taylor, named the Giants' cornerback tandem third-best in the league. 

The Giants boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL last season, a big change from the previous year when opposing quarterbacks torched them through the air. Free-agent signing Janoris Jenkins, rookie Eli Apple and seasoned veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were lockdown all season long. 
Former Giants running back, Brandon Jacobs, believes this year's squad has the pieces to make a Super Bowl run, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com.

Jacobs, who owns two championship rings from Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, is confident the player personnel is more improved from last season. 

"They've damn sure got the players to do it," Jacobs said. "The coaches are there. Last year they didn't have anywhere near what they have now. I think they've got a good opportunity to go make some noise in the postseason next year."

 
Eli Apple on Giants' defense 00:06:26
Eli Apple joins Daily News Live to discuss the latest on the Giants, touching on their dominant defense and the antics of Odell Beckham Jr.
According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, QB Eli Manning was clicking with his receivers at the team's fifth OTA, making him a standout performer.

Manning let it fly down the sidelilne to wide receivers Tavarres King and Roger Lewis Jr., who are both fighting for reps among the receiving corps. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is looking to make 2017 his fourth straight 4,000-yard season. He amassed 4,027 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2016
RB Wayne Gallman highlights 00:01:30
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays from Giants fourth-round pick and former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman.

The Giants have officially signed fourth-round pick RB Wayne Gallman, according to Giants.com.

The featured back for the national champion Clemson Tigers, Gallman loves that he may be able to acquire another title with the Giants being a playoff team last season.

"Of course the [Giants] are a playoff team," Gallman told reporters. "Who doesn't want to be on a playoff team?"
Where do we draw the line? 00:03:39
Jon Hein and Sal Licata discuss Colin Kaepernick and how his actions compare to other NFL players' transgressions.

Giants co-owner, John Mara, said his team never discussed signing QB Colin Kaepernick due to fan backlash, according to TheMMQB.com

Kaepernick made national headlines after he refused to stand for the national anthem throughout the 2016-2017 season. Many were outraged by the controversial act, and in the wake of his free agent status, Giants fans weren't hesistant to express their disinterest if the team were to sign him.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."
GEICO SportsNite: Giants WRs 00:01:38
SNY checks in with two of Big Blue's most dynamic young receivers.

GEICO SportsNite provides an update on two of Big Blue's most dynamic young receivers.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard
Redskins CB Josh Norman talked about his feud with Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr., insinuating Beckham is a fake tough guy.

Norman and Beckham famously clashed on December 20, 2015, when Norman was still a member of the Panthers. The two players fought on the field throughout the game, with Beckham eventually receiving an ejection.

Norman told Bleacher Report he wishes he would've "let himself go" during that game and gotten into a fistfight with Beckham instead of trying to control himself.
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. has not taken part in any of the Giants' voluntary OTA sessions yet this offseason. Instead, Beckham has been working out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter in Los Angeles, according to The Post

"I told him, 'It's the first time you're the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don't like that, but get used to it. I'm the one with the [gold] jacket," Carter said to Gary Myers of the Daily News. "His mind is in a great place. He knows what's at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team."
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham, Jr. haven't had much time to work out together, especially since Beckham is skipping the Giants OTAs. But it didn't take long for Marshall to come to a big conclusion about his new teammate.

Beckham, Marshall said, is "a freak".

"That is one thing that I notice about him: He is a freak," Marshall said. "The first day when we were running sprints he was playing with the rest of the wide receivers. We are running extremely hard and at full capacity and he would just jog and be 10 yards in front of us and then stop and let everyone else beat him. It is just special to see this guy work. He is truly a freak."
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Sheldon Richardson may think that Brandon Marshall was the source of the Jets' unhappy locker room last season, but Marshall's new Giants coaches and teammates see him in an entirely different way.

"Brandon has been a breath of fresh air for us," head coach Ben McAdoo said on Thursday. "He comes out, he works hard at football, you can see he loves football. It's refreshing to have a guy that's been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he's played, being out here working the way he works; you can really see he loves the game."
JR Sport Brief: Defending Odell 00:01:34
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR defends Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham for his absence from voluntary OTAs.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The organized team activities (OTAs) are voluntary and Odell Beckham, Jr. is definitely allowed to skip them if he wants.

But it sure sounds like his coach would prefer if he were here.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants OTAs 00:01:20
Ralph Vacchiano discusses Giants players willing to welcome Odell Beckham Jr. back to the practice facility, despite his absence from OTAs.
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the pregame warmups for their game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the pregame warmups for their game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

When the Giants drafted Davis Webb in the third round of the draft, they didn't just find their possible quarterback of the future, they also created a quarterback logjam in the present. Now they have Eli Manning, Webb, and backup Josh Johnson.

That makes Geno Smith the odd man out, right?
Harrison on Sheldon Richardson 00:00:20
Giants DT Damon Harrison reacts to Jets DL Sheldon Richardson's recent comments on Giants WR Brandon Marshall.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall was well aware of the "15 reasons" Sheldon Richardson had to be glad Marshall is gone from the Jets, and he knew the questions were coming. He even began his first press conference with the Giants by saying "Sheldon Richardson questions, go ahead and open it up."

But Marshall tried not to open up about his running feud with his former teammate. He preferred to stay as much as possible on the high road instead.
