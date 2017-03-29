Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After two injury-filled years in the NFL, has Giants defensive Owa Odighizuwa had enough of football?

He seemed to indicate that he's ready to at least take a break from the game in a series of Tweets posted to his verified account on Monday afternoon. The Tweets were vague and were not worded clearly, nor did they make his intentions completely clear.

But he did clearly say that he needed "sometime to get away".

"I have all love for everyone," his Tweets began. "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while.

"I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this."

If the 25-year-old is indeed stepping away from football, it appears that the decision will come as a surprise to the Giants. Multiple team sources, including a couple of Odighizuwa's teammates, said they had no idea what the Tweets were about, nor were they aware of any plans he had to stop playing football.

This would be a shocking end to a very disappointing career for the former third-round pick out of UCLA. The Giants had high hopes for him as a rookie in 2015, but multiple injuries limited him to just four games. At least one defensive coach said at the time that his presence could have made a big difference in a Giants pass rush that was essentially nonexistent last season.

But in 2016, the 6-3, 270-pounder still couldn't live up to his promise and potential. He played in only 14 games, mostly on special teams, and was leapfrogged on the depth chart by Romeo Okwara, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame. He also battled a hamstring injury again late in the season.

Odighizuwa has two years left on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a salary of $620,000 this year. The Giants' offseason workout program doesn't begin until April 18, so if Odighizuwa is leaving football, he still has a few weeks to change his mind.

