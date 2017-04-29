Former Giants center Shaun O'Hara was critical of the team's decision to draft California quarterback Davis Webb in the third round instead of selecting an offensive lineman to protect Eli Manning.

"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for at least 3-4 years? Eli hasn't missed a game in his entire career - not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network. "They still have some holes on the offensive line."

On Saturday, the Giants took Pitt offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round with what proved to be their final pick in the draft. New York moved up seven spots in the sixth round in a deal with Tennessee that also sent the Giants' seventh-round pick to Tennessee.

"I look at this draft and I can't believe that they're again not going to help out on the offensive line, create some more competition," O'Hara said. "To me, that third-round pick was a waste. I think that quarterback Webb, as good as his arm is, he's not going to see the field. So now any other position, you would not draft a guy in the third round and say, 'Hey, maybe we'll see you in three or four years down the road.'

"No. This is Eli Manning's prime. You just went out and got Brandon Marshall. You added D.J. Fluker to the offensive line. You have a great opportunity now to make a huge statement, protect Eli and help him out. I think they're missing out on it."

O'Hara praised the first-round selection of Mississippi tight end Evan Engram. But he was less impressed by the second-round pick Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

"They could have taken (Temple offensive lineman) Dion Dawkins or (Western Michigan offensive lineman) Taylor Moton in the second round that would have really helped out that offensive line and helped protect Eli," O'Hara said. "If they did that, Eli could play for another five years."