Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk is visiting with the Giants today, according to Kimberly Martin of Newsday.

Ramczyk attended Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he was a two-time all-conference pick at left tackle, before deciding to transfer to Wisconsin-Madison.

After sitting out the 2015 season, Ramczyk started every game at left tackle for the Badgers in 2016, earning All-Big Ten honors along with Associated Press All-American acolades.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Wisconsin native is considered to be one of the top offensive linemen in this month's NFL Draft.

Many experts have projected Ramczyk to be selected by the Giants with the 23rd pick in the draft, including SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Writes Vacchiano: "I'm not yet convinced they'd seriously consider a quarterback here, especially when they know the line is a huge immediate and future need."