Giants DE Olivier Vernon knows the team's defense will have their hands full when they face veteran QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Monday night.

Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 35-23 win over the Cardinals in Week 1, and he also ran the ball twice for 14 yards. Vernon praised Stafford for his mobility and awareness as a veteran quarterback.

"You saw a lot of it during the film study today and he's able to make plays on the ball," Vernon said. "Then, he has great receivers that can make plays as well. They have some nice shifty running backs."

Golden Tate had 10 catches for 107 yards, while Kenny Golladay hauled in four passes for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the running game, the Lions spread the ball around -- six players had carries -- but leading rusher Ameer Abdullah gained only 30 yards on 15 carries.

"Can't be fooled with that because watching on film, they have some running backs that can make plays, bounce it outside and make something out of nothing," Vernon said. "So, they know what their strengths are and they really use them. It'll be interesting to see."

Vernon had five tackles and recorded a half of a sack in the Giants' 17-6 win over the Lions last season. The Giants defense kept the Lions at bay, limiting them to two field goals.