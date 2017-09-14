Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch)
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Giants DE Olivier Vernon knows the team's defense will have their hands full when they face veteran QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Monday night.

Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 35-23 win over the Cardinals in Week 1, and he also ran the ball twice for 14 yards. Vernon praised Stafford for his mobility and awareness as a veteran quarterback.

"You saw a lot of it during the film study today and he's able to make plays on the ball," Vernon said. "Then, he has great receivers that can make plays as well. They have some nice shifty running backs."

Golden Tate had 10 catches for 107 yards, while Kenny Golladay hauled in four passes for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the running game, the Lions spread the ball around -- six players had carries -- but leading rusher Ameer Abdullah gained only 30 yards on 15 carries.

"Can't be fooled with that because watching on film, they have some running backs that can make plays, bounce it outside and make something out of nothing," Vernon said. "So, they know what their strengths are and they really use them. It'll be interesting to see."

Vernon had five tackles and recorded a half of a sack in the Giants' 17-6 win over the Lions last season. The Giants defense kept the Lions at bay, limiting them to two field goals. 
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Giants spent $5 million guaranteed for this season on Brandon Marshall, and they spent the offseason bragging about what a great addition he is going to be.
Can OBJ be a difference-maker? 00:02:35
Odell Beckham Jr. described his ankle sprain as a "six-to-eight week thing," but returned to practice Thursday.

 
Odell on ankle injury 00:01:09
Odell Beckham Jr. gives an update on the status of his ankle and discusses the rumors of a dance off with Russell Westbrook.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Just in time, perhaps, to save the Giants' offense, Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

And it turns out, he wasn't expected to be back nearly this soon.
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle during the preseason on Aug. 21.

Beckham has a high ankle sprain that could take as little as four weeks or as many as 12 to fully heal, he clarified to SNY's Taylor Rooks after earlier telling reporters it's a six-to-eight week injury.

He was limited during practice, according to head coach Ben McAdoo, who said he's more optimistic this week than last about Beckham playing.
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Giants K Aldrick Rosas watched via FaceTime as his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's daugther early Sunday morning, prior to Rosas' NFL debut against the Cowboys in Dallas that night.

Rosas' girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, had been scheduled to be induced on Monday in California with Rosas there, but went into labor late Saturday night, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

"I got to be there," Rosas said on Wednesday. "It was a little grainy, but it was good to kind of be there in support. It was an amazing feeling."

Rosas, who visited his daughter earlier this week, told Raanan he had decided in advance that he would stay with the team if Lopez went into labor early.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:01:33
Following the Giants' loss in Dallas last weekend, Ralph Vacchiano joins Eli Manning and crew as they look ahead to their home opener.

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV: 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - They didn't score a touchdown. They had just 233 total yards. Their quarterback was under pressure almost the entire game and they couldn't run the ball at all. It's a continuation of the same problems the Giants had all summer, and most of the same ones they had last season, too.

So for anyone prone to panicking, now would be a good time. But Eli Manning just isn't a panicky guy.
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bobby Hart turned his right ankle on the Giants second offensive series Sunday night and it clearly bothered him the rest of the game. Obviously he didn't want to come out of the first game of the season.

He also probably knew that he couldn't.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Odell Beckham and Russell Westbrook might play different sports, but the two both have dance moves that they put on display the Catch NYC bash, according to the the New York Post. 

The Post reports that Beckham and the Oklahoma City Thunder star were spotted busting moves on the dance floor while rapper Wyclef Jean performed on stage.
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees will recognize the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLII Champion Giants this Saturday, it was announced.

Over 40 members of the Giants' championship team will be part of a pregame ceremony that will take place prior to the Yankees' 4:05 p.m. game. against the Orioles.

"The Yankees and the Steinbrenner family look forward to welcoming the New York Football Giants and the Mara and Tisch families back to Yankee Stadium," Yankees Chief Operating Officer Lonn Trost said in a press release. "This is a unique opportunity to highlight the 10-year anniversary of the Giants historic 2007 Super Bowl run. To have so many of the players here in this setting - and to celebrate their remarkable accomplishment - will make for a special and entertaining day."
Former Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz said the current offensive line looks the same as it did last season.

"I don't know what was expected any differently of them,'' he told Paul Schwartz of the NY Post.

The line, which struggled to protect QB Eli Manning and create holes for the running backs during Sunday night's season-opening loss to Dallas, returned intact from last season, with GM Jerry Reese hoping for improvement.
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.

Running back Tiki Barber and quarterback Phil Simms are among 108 player nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. 

Barber, who spent all of his 10 NFL seasons with the Giants, rushed for 10,449 yards and 55 touchdowns during his pro career before retiring at the end of the 2006 season.
(AP)
(AP)

Giants backup QB Geno Smith ripped WFAN's Craig Carton, who was arrested last week stemming from charges that he was involved in a Ponzi scheme.

Smith wrote the following on Twitter:

"Same guy who was calling me a thug on some lame radio station was running a Ponzi scheme?? Funny how life works, can't believe these fools!"
The Giants defense may have been on the field for too long due to lack of offense, but they are not using it as an excuse for allowing 19 points in their loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. 

In the first half, the defense saw 47 plays from the Cowboys as the offense couldn't get anything going. The unit, which many believe to be one of the best in the NFL this season, looked fatigued. However, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn't want to hear that after the game. 

"At some point you have to suck it up," Rodgers-Cromartie told The Post. "You just have to find a way to get off the field. We didn't get off the field enough."
GEICO SportsNite: Ben McAdoo 00:02:00
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo shares his thoughts on the Giants' lack of offensive production and how they can correct this going forward.

Odell Beckham Jr. missed a game due to an injury on Sunday night for the first time since his rookie season. The question now: Will he miss one more?

That answer is still unknown, one day after the Beckham-less Giants opened the season with an ugly, 19-3 loss in Dallas. The Giants don't play again until their home opener next Monday night against the Detroit Lions, which gives him one extra day for his sprained ankle to heal.
Daily News Live: Bowles, McAdoo 00:04:05
With the Giants and Jets both struggling offensively Week 1, does Todd Bowles or Ben McAdoo deserve more scrutiny?

The Giants lost to the Cowboys in Week 1, falling 19-3 in Dallas. In Buffalo, the Jets lost to the Bills, 21-12.

So, which head coach deserves more scrutiny? Ben McAdoo or Todd Bowles? The Daily News Live crew debates...
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham's eventual return to the Giants lineup will solve a lot of their offensive problems.

But even he can't fix the whole thing.
The Giants are in trouble 00:01:24
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR finds fault with the offensive line, after a bad Week 1 loss for the Giants.

Giants QB Eli Manning was under almost-constant pressure during Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, while being sacked three times due to the team's leaky offensive line.

Manning finished the night 29-for-38 for 220 yards and one interception, which came late in the fourth quarter.

"I think the whole offense needs to make improvements," Manning said, according to the NY Daily News. "Start with me. I got to do a better job, be better prepared and lead this team better. I'll start with me and go from there. I just need to play better. Plays needs to be made."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants WR Brandon Marshall did not have the debut he envisioned Sunday night as he was a non-factor in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. 

With Odell Beckham Jr. inactive, many believed Marshall would pick up the slack. However, QB Eli Manning wasn't targeting Marshall, and the veteran wideout didn't want to talk about it after the game. He focused on the team loss instead.  

"When the opportunities come, I'll be ready for them," Marshall told The Post's Zach Braziller. "But the only things that matters is that 'W,' and we didn't get it tonight."
 Rookie TE Evan Engram was solid in his NFL debut during the Giants' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night.

Engram was targeted five times, reeling in four catches for 44 yards, with his longest reception going for 31 yards.

Of his four catches, two went for first downs.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants lose 00:00:53
Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning and Brandon Marshall talk about what they could have done better following Sunday night's 19-3 loss.

If Odell Beckham was ever going to make a serious push to become the NFL's highest-paid player, right now would be a perfect time.

With Beckham standing on the sidelines in street clothes thanks to his sprained ankle, the Giants' offense was absolutely useless. They couldn't run the ball or move it through the air, and nothing they tried seem to work in a dismal, 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The Giants gained just 224 yards against the Cowboys defense.

That was only 10 more yards than the Jets gained earlier in the day. And that's not the company this offense hoped to keep this year.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Jason Witten scored the only touchdown while breaking the franchise record for yards receiving and the Dallas defense shackled a New York offense missing Odell Beckham Jr. in the Cowboys' 19-3 season-opening victory over the Giants on Sunday night. >> Read more

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.

The New York Giants ruled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Beckham was ruled questionable and a game-time decision earlier in the week after dealing with a sprained ankle suffered in New York's second preseason game.

Though the 24-year-old Beckham told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday that he had been feeling a lot better, the Giants will enter the regular season without their leading receiver.

While head coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham was getting treatment throughout the week and was "doing everything he can to get himself well."
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium.

THE GAME

The Giants (0-0) at the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET

THE WEATHER

It'll be sunny and hot all day in Texas, and dip into the comfortable 70s at night. But they can always close the roof if they want.

WHAT IT MEANS

Opening Day is mostly a day of overreaction that doesn't mean much at all. The Giants beat the Cowboys in last year's opener, and the Cowboys won the division anyway. That said, the fast start was surely a boost to Ben McAdoo in his first season. Regardless of all that, the Giants would love to remind the Cowboys that beating them twice last year wasn't a fluke, and the Cowboys would love to exact some revenge and remind the Giants who won the division. Aside from those mind games, try not to overreact to Week 1.
OBJ inching closer to return 00:02:06
Odell Beckham Jr. says that his rehab is going much better than expected and has not ruled out a Week 1 appearance in Dallas as of yet.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) traveled with the team to Dallas on Saturday, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham is still questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys but is feeling a lot better, he told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday.

"I have a long evening of rehab, then we'll see," Beckham said earlier this week.
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to "destory everything" this upcoming season. 

Pierre-Paul proved that he can still play at an elite level, and the Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason because of it. Now, he is aimed at a new goal this season: Defensive Player of the Year. 

"I have no choice but to go for that," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm the type of dudge, I'm greedy but at the same time do your job right... Everbody has goals they want to achieve. If I get that, I get thta but I'm going to play to my full capability and play to 110 percent." 
Ezekiel Elliott's ruling 00:03:09
The Daily News Live panel discusses the impact Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could have on the Giants-Cowboys game this Sunday.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won his injunction in Texas court and could be eligible for the entire 2017-18 season.

Prior to the injuction, Elliott was allowed to play in the season opener against the Giants.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said the team is preparing to stop the Cowboys' running game regardless of who is carrying the football.
GEICO SportsNite: Collins ready 00:01:39
Taylor Rooks talks to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game in Dallas.

SNY's Taylor Rooks talked to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game that takes place this Sunday night in Dallas.

"Each and every week we try to keep that reputation against anyone we're playing against," Collins said. "Playing them and it's a conference game? Oh yeah, we've got to shut them up."

Collins, who is entering his third NFL season, had five interceptions and four sacks last season while being named to the Pro Bowl.
New York Giants kicker Josh Brown kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants kicker Josh Brown kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL added six games to former Giants kicker Josh Brown's suspension for domestic violence accusations after the league launched another investigation into claims he hit his now ex-wife Molly, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the NFL's official statement, the league obtained various documents linked to his May 2015 domestic violence incident that "warranted a six-game suspension." 

Brown admitted in journals and emails turned over to police by Molly that he physically and mentally abused Molly, however he said he never hit her and believes the journals were "used against me" to get him out of the league.
Dec 22, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 24-19.
Dec 22, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 24-19.

Giants DT Damon Harrison was part of a Giants team last season that made the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, but he says many players in the locker room believe there is room for improvement heading into this season.

"We've got a bunch of guys who aren't comfortable with what they've done last year," he said on Thursday. "Whether it be [defensive tackle] Robert Thomas, or [safety] Landon Collins. Nobody is happy, or satisfied, or content - whichever word you want to use - with what they've done last year. Last year doesn't matter anymore."

Harrison can tell how driven the players are when he notices the work they do to prepare for the season -- away from the public eye.
(Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
(Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. again stretched with the team on the field during practice before doing agility work on the side, including running sprints, but was again listed as a non-participant in practice.

Beckham participated in the same fashion on Wednesday, with the Giants listing him as one of two players (along with Keenan Robinson) who didn't parcicipate in practice.

Wednesday was Beckham's first time on the practice field since injuring his ankle on Aug. 21 against the Browns during the Giants' second preseason game.
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo used a scene from HBO's Game of Thrones to motivate the team on Wednesday.

Warning: Spoilers below!

"It's the … episode when the dragons came, they saved the people," Landon Collins told the NY Post. "So basically we're coming to be the game-changers in this conference and we're gonna take over. That's kinda what I took from it."
JR's NFL Top Six! 00:01:28
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR reveals his Top Six List of NFL contenders as the 2017 season kicks off.

The Giants currently have 16/1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Their Super Bowl odds in May were 20/1.

Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 14/1 odds, the Eagles have 40/1 odds, and the Redskins have 66/1 odds.

The Patriots have the best odds at 13/4, while the Packers (9/1) have the best odds in the NFC. The Jets, Browns, and 49ers (all 300/1) are in a three-way tie for the worst odds.
Loud Mouths on Elliott ruling 00:02:35
Dan Graca and Jon Hein discuss the twist in Ezekiel Elliott's suspension: he will play Week 1, and sit Weeks 2-7.

Giants S Landon Collins is ready to face Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, whose is eligible to play in the team's season opener in Dallas Sunday night.

Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's domestic violence policy was upheld, but because the suspenion was not locked in by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, it was delayed a week allowing the sophomore running back to play.

Collins wanted nothing less than to see Elliott on the field Sunday.  

"I'm hoping that his appeal goes through," Colllins told The Post's Paul Schwartz. "He's a great player, an exciting player and I love to play against the best players." 
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts after stopping the Philadelphia Eagles on fourth down during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts after stopping the Philadelphia Eagles on fourth down during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

While the Super Bowl champion Giants players and coaches of 1986 and 1990 are proud of their accomplishments in New York, many of them feel like this year's defense can stand out, according to the New York Post

Linebacker Carl Banks, who won two titles with the Giants, said these defensive players have a chance to shine on the big stage. 

"I think they can be as dominant a defense as there can be in this era of football,'' Banks said. "I think they check all the boxes in terms of how they match up with different styles of offenses. Against a run-heavy offense, they check the box with 'Snacks' [defensive tackle Damon Harrison] and the guys up front. If it's a spread offense, they've got cornerbacks and safeties. They're a tough-minded team." 
GEICO SportsNite: OBJ's status 00:02:01
Ralph Vacchiano reports from Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford as the Giants prepare for Sunday night's game against Dallas.

Wednesday was a good day, Odell Beckham said, but it still wasn't quite good enough. He was able to do some more running on the side, but still couldn't practice with the rest of his Giants teammates.

That's alarming with just four days left before the Giants' regular season opener in Dallas. And even Beckham sounded more hopeful than confident that he'd be able to play by Sunday night.
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham grew up in New Orleans and had a up-close view of the "horror and terror" of what Hurricane Katrina did to his home town 12 years ago. Now he sees how Hurricane Harvey has done much of the same to Houston.

So Beckham has decided to help.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Corey White (30) and New York Giants defensive back Mykkele Thompson (22) during the game at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Corey White (30) and New York Giants defensive back Mykkele Thompson (22) during the game at New Era Field.

The Giants released safeties Mykkele Thompson and Duke Ihenacho from injured reserve, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Both safeties reached injury settlements with the Giants three days after the team trimmed its roster to 53 players.

Ihenacho was placed on IR earlier this month after suffering a knee injury. He signed with the Giants in May following stints with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins. 

Thompson was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but dealt with injuries throughout his tenure with the team.
Ezekiel Elliott's ruling 00:03:09
The Daily News Live panel discusses the impact Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could have on the Giants-Cowboys game this Sunday.

 
(Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images)
(Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants QB Eli Manning has faith in the team's offensive line as he prepares for the season-opener, which takes place Sunday night against the Cowboys in Dallas.

"I think the offensive line has done a good job," Manning said on Monday. "I feel very confident. They know their assignments. They've been together for a number of years now. I thought they had a good spring and they'll do a great job."

The Giants, who are hopeful of improvement from Ereck Flowers, are expected to have a starting offensive line featuring Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, John Jerry, and Bobby Hart.
GEICO SportsNite: OBJ 00:01:36
Ralph Vacchiano reports from the Meadowlands to get an update on the status of Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- On the first official day of regular-season practice, Odell Beckham, Jr. stayed back in the shadows as the Giants began preparations for Week 1.

New York's star receiver rode an exercise bike in the "injury area" in the shade by the team's field house as the rest of the team opened practice Monday morning, apparently still nursing his sprained ankle. He rode the bike as the team stretched, then went inside to work with trainers as the team began practice.
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brandon Marshall has never caught a pass from Eli Manning in an actual football game. But he fully expects his first one will be coming on Sunday night.

Despite missing the last two preseason games with an injured shoulder, Marshall promised "I'll be out there" for the Giants opener in Dallas on Sunday night. He wouldn't go into specifics about the injury that the Giants have kept shrouded in mystery, and he wouldn't even say that it's completely healed.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the bench during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the bench during the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The status of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is very much undecided for Week 1, and it's possible the Giants will begin game-planning on Wednesday without knowing it for sure.

But that doesn't worry Ben McAdoo, who is putting his faith in a Giants defense that ranked third last season against the run.

"All backs run the same," McAdoo said, "when there's nowhere to run."
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) catching the ball during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports
May 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph (19) catching the ball during rookie mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph became the ninth player to join the New York Giants' practice squad when he officially signed with them on Monday.

Rudolph, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, was cut on Saturday but re-signed with New York and was at Monday's practice after recording eight catches for 143 yards in three preseason games. 

The Giants also added CB Donte Deayon, S Ryan Murphy, OL Jon Halapio, LB Curtis Grant, DL Jordan Williams, OL Adam Bisnowaty, CB Tim Scott, WR Marquis Bundy to the practice squad on Sunday. Linebacker Nordly Capi is the 10th player on the Giants' practice squad.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:02:30
SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Giants' offensive line concerns and wonders if Brandon Marshall and OBJ can coexist.

 
(AP)
(AP)

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch believes Odell Beckham is a "special talent" and hopes he remains with the Giants for the rest of his career, he said in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

However, Tisch opted not to comment on Beckham's comment in an "Uninterrupted" video earlier in the summer about how he seeks to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.
(Philip G. Pavely)
(Philip G. Pavely)

The Giants have acquired Steelers CB Ross Cockrell for a conditional seventh-round 2018 NFL Draft pick. 

A fourth round pick by the Bills back in 2014, Cockrell has spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. Last season, he started in all 16 games at corner where he totaled 62 tackles, 14 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The 26-year-old amassed 106 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 passes defended in his two seasons with Pittsburgh. 
Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A quick look at some of the bigger decisions made by the Giants on Saturday as their final cuts are being revealed:
The following is an official list of names that have been removed from the Opening Day roster based on the team's official announcement.
