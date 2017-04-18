If Owa Odighizuwa really did need time "to get away from the game," two weeks was apparently enough.

The Giants defensive end, who appeared to be hinting about retirement back on April 3, was among the players in attendance for the first day of the Giants offseason workout program on Tuesday morning. And while that doesn't clear up the mystery of what the 25-year-old was tweeting about, it at least means that he's intent on continuing his NFL career.

That wasn't clear at all back on April 3 when Odighizuwa stunned everyone - including Giants management and several of his own teammates - by tweeting what appeared to be a farewell statement. He wrote "At the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game." He even apologized for announcing that on Twitter, but added "this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while."

The next day, Odighizuwa seemed to backtrack a little when he tweeted how he's "grateful to be a part of BIG BLUE." Two days later, Giants co-owner John Mara said that Odighizuwa was "still on the team," but otherwise declined comment. A team source indicated only that Odighizuwa was having some "personal" issues.

Odighizuwa hasn't tweeted since April 4, though, so he hasn't explained what happened yet. There was no media access to the first day of the Giants workouts either. His attendance was confirmed when he was pictured lifting weights in a photo distributed by the Giants.

The workouts on Monday were the beginning of Phase 1, a two-week session of strength and conditioning and rehabilitation. Phase 2, which lasts three weeks, is when the players can hit the field for non-contact drills. The third phase is a four-week program of organized team activities (OTAs), concluding with the mandatory, full-team mini-camp in mid-June.

Among the many Giants in attendance on Day 1 were quarterback Eli Manning, safety Landon Collins, receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham, linebacker Devon Kennard and running back Shane Vereen.