Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul is hoping free agent DT Johnathan Hankins returns to the team.

"Hope my boy Hank back before OTA's because we need that front line to stay together. #90PC," Pierre-Paul tweeted Sunday night along with a picture of him and Hankins.

Hankins, 25, has reportedly been waiting for a contract similar to the $46.25 million the Giants gave Damon Harrison last year.

No teams have come close to offering that kind of deal to Hankins, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano recently reported.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch both expressed optimism during the recent NFL owners metings that something would get worked out with Hankins, while confrming that a competitive offer for Hankins has been on the table.

Hankins had 43 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Giants last season.

He has played in 52 games for the Giants during his four-year career, amassing 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 140 tackles.