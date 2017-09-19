(Bill Kostroun )
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The beating Ereck Flowers has taken on the field during the first two games of this season is nothing compared to the beating he's taken from the media and the fans.

And his teammate, Justin Pugh, thinks it's time for everyone to get off the young left tackle's back.

Pugh, the Giants' longest tenured offensive linemen, offered a passionate defense of his 23-year-old teammate after he struggled again in the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Pugh is clearly tired of seeing everyone blame Flowers for all of the offensive line's issues. He thinks it's unfair, and wants the world to spread criticism around.

"The NFL is tough to play tackle, I can tell you that first hand," said Pugh, who has played both guard and tackle in his four-plus seasons in the league. "And playing left tackle in the NFL is very, very hard. So everyone wants to come and take shots at Ereck and that's trying to kick someone when they're down. He knows he didn't do what he was supposed to do tonight. He's 23 years old going out there trying to do everything he can.

"It hurts me to see one of my teammates, someone I try to help out, to see him get beat up like that. Because it's tough to go out there and play that position. I didn't play great. Go put my film on. It's five guys. We can help him out. We can do a better job. When it comes to offensive line play it's all five of us, it's not one person. So if you're going to come bash us, don't bash one guy."

Pugh is right that he didn't play great, and neither did the Giants' offensive line in general. Giants coach Ben McAdoo admitted quarterback Eli Manning was "under duress all night" and the Giants never figured out how to fix that.

Part of the problem, McAdoo said, was that right tackle Bobby Hart reinjured his ankle two plays into the game, which made him move Pugh from left guard to right tackle and put Brett Jones in at left guard. McAdoo said he tried to put blocking help on Pugh's side since he was the one switching positions. But that, in turn, left Flowers alone and exposed.

And the result was predictable: Constant pressure from the left side, including three sacks by Ziggy Ansah right over Flowers.

Flowers not only was getting beat, he looked beaten when he was sitting on the sideline. But if his confidence had taken a hit, his teammates said they couldn't tell.

"No, I think he's out there competing like everybody," Manning said. "This isn't one person. This is a team. This is an offense that all of us have to perform at a higher level."

And that was Pugh's point, too - It's everybody, not just Flowers.

"You guys (in the media) beat him up and put that out there, that makes every single fan come right at him, when not everyone knows what's really going on," Pugh said. "You guys got to do your job and he's obviously got to do his job and I've got to do my job. That's the tough part about it. The mental side of it is they keep beating you down and beating you down, you want to go out there and play well. And he will. He's got to get that confidence.

"You can go put the film on and look at their left tackle (Detroit's Greg Robinson). OV (Olivier Vernon) was having a good time against him. If we get up and they get down, everyone's pointing at that kid instead of our left tackle.

"He's a human being. We're all human beings. I'm looking forward to picking my brother up."
Odell Beckham Jr. runs the ball during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. runs the ball during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham was back on the field with the Giants on Monday night, but the real Odell Beckham might still be a week or two away.

The Giants star receiver did manage to play in the home opener, just four weeks after spraining his right ankle, but he clearly wasn't as effective as he's used to being. He was limited, both in terms of his snap count and in what he was able to do on the field. And his final numbers - four catches for 36 yards - weren't much of a help to the struggling Giants' offense at all.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) leaps over Detroit Lions' Glover Quin (27) as Jarrad Davis (40) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bill Kostroun/AP)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) leaps over Detroit Lions' Glover Quin (27) as Jarrad Davis (40) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants got Odell Beckham back, and somehow their offense managed to look even worse than it did in the opener. Their pass protection is bad, their running game is nonexistent, their receivers aren't reliable and their quarterback is shaky.

There are literally dozens of things that went wrong in the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in their home opener on Monday night. But Ben McAdoo made it clear in his search for answers that he knew exactly where to start.

"I'll tell you the same thing I told my players," McAdoo said. "Put this game on me."

That's a good place to start, but it's not completely fair to the rest of the people in the Giants locker room who deserve blame for this loss and this disastrous 0-2 start to the season. Almost all of them, by the way, reside on offense where, as guard/tackle Justin Pugh said, "right now, not much is going right."
Head coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning discuss what went wrong in the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns, rookie Jamal Agnew broke the game open with an 88-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 24-10 on Monday night.

The Lions (2-0) sacked Eli Manning five times and Stafford put together another big game while sending the Giants (0-2) to a second straight disappointing performance in a season where so much was expected. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned from a sprained left ankle, but New York still struggled offensively. >> Read more

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press
New York Giants guard Bobby Hart (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants guard Bobby Hart (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Giants right tackle Bobby Hart left Monday's game against the Detroit Lions after two offensive snaps after he re-injured his ankle.

Hart initially sprained his ankle in New York's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. He missed practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

The Giants moved Brett Jones to left guard and Justin Pugh to right tackle once Hart left the game. The team announced Hart will not return.
(Robert Deutsch)
(Robert Deutsch)

Giants director of player development and former WR David Tyree recalled his famous catch with its 10-year anniversary coming this February. 

Tyree, along with many former Giants, attended former head coach Tom Coughlin's Jay Fund Champions for Children dinner at Cipriani in New York City. The 37-year-old continues to hear about his great catch, and he believes that it has created a standard for the best catches of all time. 

"If it's not the best, it's certainly the standard," Tyree told NY Daily News' Pat Leonard
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledges fans before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledges fans before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Lions after he tested his sprained ankle during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium.

Beckham will tape his ankles for stability for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Eric Lundsten. Before the game, he was catching passes from quarterback Eli Manning and was seen stretching with strength coach Aaron Wellman alongside cornerback Janoris Jenkins and offensive guard D.J. Fluker.

Though Beckham was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, he will play in a game for the first time since Aug. 21 as the Giants look to avoid an 0-2 start.
SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths to break down the Giants' Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Detroit Lions (1-0) at the Giants (0-1) at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

THE WEATHER

At the moment it looks to be a cloudy and probably cool night, with light winds and temperatures around 70. But keep one eye on pesky Tropical Storm Jose in the Atlantic Ocean, which forecasters think is heading in this general direction. The current forecast says it shouldn't impact the New York area until Tuesday, but if that changes it could at the very least amp up the winds.

WHAT IT MEANS

Probably nothing, because the New York fans and media wouldn't overreact if this Super Bowl-ready Giants team started 0-2, right? … Right?!? … OK, so the pressure is on, a little bit, for the Giants to get this thing going in the right direction -- especially on offense, and especially if Odell Beckham, Jr. plays. And if you don't think it's important, try to imagine what next week would be like if the Giants are 0-2, facing a short week and a game in Philadelphia, desperately trying to avoid 0-3. … On second thought, don't look ahead. It might be too depressing...
(Scott Galvin)
(Scott Galvin)

Before Monday night's game against the Lions, the Giants have promoted LB Curtis Grant and waived WR Tavarres King.

Grant, who has never played in a regular-season game, was expected to be promoted after it was known LB B.J. Goodson would likely be inactive Monday night due to a shin injury. Grant was waived by the Giants prior to the start of the season where they immediately signed him to their practice squad the next day.

He entered the league with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 where he was eventually waived. in 2016, he bounced around the league starting with the Titans for training camp, and then served on the practice squad for the Raiders and 49ers throughout the season. 
(Timothy T. Ludwig)
(Timothy T. Ludwig)

Giants LB B.J. Goodson is out for the team's home opener against the Lions due to a shin injury, confirms SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Goodson, who had a great season opener against the Cowboys, was a surprise to see listed as questionable on the team's injury report Saturday. However, head coach Ben McAdoo said it is an injury that occurred Friday at practice. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : This one hurts. If the defense had any bright spot last week against the Cowboys, it was B.J. Goodson and his 18 tackles. He was all over the field, and said that performance is what he brings to the table every night. 
(AP)
(AP)

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul said the potential return of WR Odell Beckham, Jr. on Monday night against the Lions could lift up the team, but that they can't rely on it to carry them.

Beckham is listed as questionable due to a high-ankle sprain.

"I feel like anybody with a special talent lifts up the whole team," Pierre-Paul said. "You can't look towards one guy to lift up a team. That's not what 'team' is. 'Team' is every guy coming together and playing together as one. We can't depend on one guy, otherwise you'll never find yourself in the same place. Odell is a special kind of player and hopefully he is able to go, but if he's not, the next guy has to step up. That's basically what it is."
The Giants could be without CB Janoris Jenkins in their home opener against the Lions Monday night. 

Jenkins was demoted to "questionable" in the Giants injury report due to ankle and hand issues. He was seen with a wrap around his hand following the Giants' season opener against the Cowboys. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Giants may tout one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Unfortunately, they can't say the same about their depth at the position. 
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability for tonight's game against the Lions at MetLife Stadium.

He has been listed as questionable for the game. 

Beckham has been nursing a high ankle sprain, and the team is more confident about him playing Monday night than they were heading in to last Sunday night's game, head coach Ben McAdoo said last week...
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) is interfered with by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) is interfered with by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) has been downgraded to questionable for the Giants' Monday night matchup with the Lions at MetLife Stadium.

Jenkins' had a wrap on his hand following the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but indicated that it wouldn't be an issue moving forward, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported. The Giants revealed on Wednesday that Jenkins was dealing with an ankle injury, but it is not clear when the injury occurred. Jenkins went on to practice fully on Thursday and Friday.

Jenkins registered one tackle in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 1.
The Giants defense and head coach Ben McAdoo discuss what ways they need to improve prior to their home opener against the Lions.

 
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. posted a message for fantasy football owners on Twitter this afternoon. 

The injured star said, "No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on getting healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time." 
Steve Spagnuolo and Damon "Snacks" Harrison discuss the threat of Matt Stafford and the Lions and what they need to do to lock in a win.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has one of the strongest arms in the league, and Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie knows the secondary needs to be weary of it Monday night. 

"Definitely. He definitely trusts his arm," Rodgers-Cromartie said on Stafford's abilities in the pocket. "You can see on film, he has tight coverage, but somehow he zips it in there. When he's healthy, he's got a real strong arm."

Stafford is without his favorite target last season in Anquan Boldin, but with rookie WR Kenny Golladay showing out in his NFL debut, he has another viable deep threat in Rodgers-Cromartie's eyes. 
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants RB Orleans Darkwa is hoping for more of a workload against the Lions on Monday night.

Darkwa was limited to only three carries last Sunday against the Cowboys even though he broke out a 12-yard run on his first touch. However, he doesn't mind who gets more touches in the backfield as long as positive yards are gained. 

"Yeah, I hope so," Darkwa said on if he hopes to get more carries Monday. "Running backs want to be able to get carries, but we have a lot of talented backs in the room and I think everybody deserves carries and opportunities. So, when we get those opportunities, we've just got to make the most of them."
(Robert Deutsch)
(Robert Deutsch)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants knew they were returning almost all of their starters from last year's outstanding defense, but there was one player that Damon "Snacks" Harrison just wasn't sure about.

"I told him coming into this offseason that I wasn't a full believer in B.J. Goodson," Harrison said of the Giants new starting middle linebacker. "He was just a young guy at middle linebacker. You have to know everything. You have to get people in the right spots. He only played like 12 snaps last year so we didn't get a chance to see him. … It was just yet to be seen."

Then the 24-year-old Goodson had a strong offseason where he took control of a veteran-heavy defensive team. And then on opening night, during a 19-3 loss in Dallas, he was a dominant defensive force, making 18 tackles. Like all of the best middle linebackers the Giants have had, Goodson was all over the field.
Odell Beckham Jr. practiced for the second straight day and the DNL panel discuss how far the Giants should push him to play on Monday.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham, Jr. has taken yet another step towards his return to the Giants.

The star receiver was out on the field again on Friday as the Giants began their second full practice of the week, participating in all the individual drills during the half hour the practice was open to the media. He was joined by right tackle Bobby Hart, who missed practice on Thursday with his own sprained ankle.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elie Bouka (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elie Bouka (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants worked out defensive backs Elie Bouka and Robert Nelson this week, according to Inside Football's Patricia Traina.

Bouka, 25, who spent last year on the Arizona Cardinals' injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, was waived in August with an ankle injury. He worked out with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the month, according to 3 Down Nation's Justin Dunk.

Bouka was a third-round pick by the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nelson, 27, has played 18 games over the past three seasons, recording 17 total tackles, two passes defensed and one interception in 11 games with the Texans in 2016.
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch)
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch)

Giants DE Olivier Vernon knows the team's defense will have their hands full when they face veteran QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Monday night.

Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 35-23 win over the Cardinals in Week 1, and he also ran the ball twice for 14 yards. Vernon praised Stafford for his mobility and awareness as a veteran quarterback.
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Giants spent $5 million guaranteed for this season on Brandon Marshall, and they spent the offseason bragging about what a great addition he is going to be.
Odell Beckham Jr. described his ankle sprain as a "six-to-eight week thing," but returned to practice Thursday.

 
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports from Giants practice after Odell Beckham Jr. participated for the first time in over a month.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Just in time, perhaps, to save the Giants' offense, Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

And it turns out, he wasn't expected to be back nearly this soon.
Odell Beckham Jr. gives an update on the status of his ankle and discusses the rumors of a dance off with Russell Westbrook.

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle during the preseason on Aug. 21.

Beckham has a high ankle sprain that could take as little as four weeks or as many as 12 to fully heal, he clarified to SNY's Taylor Rooks after earlier telling reporters it's a six-to-eight week injury.

He was limited during practice, according to head coach Ben McAdoo, who said he's more optimistic this week than last about Beckham playing.
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)

Giants K Aldrick Rosas watched via FaceTime as his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's daugther early Sunday morning, prior to Rosas' NFL debut against the Cowboys in Dallas that night.

Rosas' girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, had been scheduled to be induced on Monday in California with Rosas there, but went into labor late Saturday night, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

"I got to be there," Rosas said on Wednesday. "It was a little grainy, but it was good to kind of be there in support. It was an amazing feeling."

Rosas, who visited his daughter earlier this week, told Raanan he had decided in advance that he would stay with the team if Lopez went into labor early.
Following the Giants' loss in Dallas last weekend, Ralph Vacchiano joins Eli Manning and crew as they look ahead to their home opener.

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV: 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - They didn't score a touchdown. They had just 233 total yards. Their quarterback was under pressure almost the entire game and they couldn't run the ball at all. It's a continuation of the same problems the Giants had all summer, and most of the same ones they had last season, too.

So for anyone prone to panicking, now would be a good time. But Eli Manning just isn't a panicky guy.
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bobby Hart turned his right ankle on the Giants second offensive series Sunday night and it clearly bothered him the rest of the game. Obviously he didn't want to come out of the first game of the season.

He also probably knew that he couldn't.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Odell Beckham and Russell Westbrook might play different sports, but the two both have dance moves that they put on display the Catch NYC bash, according to the the New York Post. 

The Post reports that Beckham and the Oklahoma City Thunder star were spotted busting moves on the dance floor while rapper Wyclef Jean performed on stage.
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees will recognize the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLII Champion Giants this Saturday, it was announced.

Over 40 members of the Giants' championship team will be part of a pregame ceremony that will take place prior to the Yankees' 4:05 p.m. game. against the Orioles.

"The Yankees and the Steinbrenner family look forward to welcoming the New York Football Giants and the Mara and Tisch families back to Yankee Stadium," Yankees Chief Operating Officer Lonn Trost said in a press release. "This is a unique opportunity to highlight the 10-year anniversary of the Giants historic 2007 Super Bowl run. To have so many of the players here in this setting - and to celebrate their remarkable accomplishment - will make for a special and entertaining day."
Former Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz said the current offensive line looks the same as it did last season.

"I don't know what was expected any differently of them,'' he told Paul Schwartz of the NY Post.

The line, which struggled to protect QB Eli Manning and create holes for the running backs during Sunday night's season-opening loss to Dallas, returned intact from last season, with GM Jerry Reese hoping for improvement.
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Running back Tiki Barber and quarterback Phil Simms are among 108 player nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. 

Barber, who spent all of his 10 NFL seasons with the Giants, rushed for 10,449 yards and 55 touchdowns during his pro career before retiring at the end of the 2006 season.
(AP)
(AP)

Giants backup QB Geno Smith ripped WFAN's Craig Carton, who was arrested last week stemming from charges that he was involved in a Ponzi scheme.

Smith wrote the following on Twitter:

"Same guy who was calling me a thug on some lame radio station was running a Ponzi scheme?? Funny how life works, can't believe these fools!"
The Giants defense may have been on the field for too long due to lack of offense, but they are not using it as an excuse for allowing 19 points in their loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. 

In the first half, the defense saw 47 plays from the Cowboys as the offense couldn't get anything going. The unit, which many believe to be one of the best in the NFL this season, looked fatigued. However, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn't want to hear that after the game. 

"At some point you have to suck it up," Rodgers-Cromartie told The Post. "You just have to find a way to get off the field. We didn't get off the field enough."
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo shares his thoughts on the Giants' lack of offensive production and how they can correct this going forward.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham Jr. missed a game due to an injury on Sunday night for the first time since his rookie season. The question now: Will he miss one more?

That answer is still unknown, one day after the Beckham-less Giants opened the season with an ugly, 19-3 loss in Dallas. The Giants don't play again until their home opener next Monday night against the Detroit Lions, which gives him one extra day for his sprained ankle to heal.
With the Giants and Jets both struggling offensively Week 1, does Todd Bowles or Ben McAdoo deserve more scrutiny?

The Giants lost to the Cowboys in Week 1, falling 19-3 in Dallas. In Buffalo, the Jets lost to the Bills, 21-12.

So, which head coach deserves more scrutiny? Ben McAdoo or Todd Bowles? The Daily News Live crew debates...
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)
Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Heitman)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Odell Beckham's eventual return to the Giants lineup will solve a lot of their offensive problems.

But even he can't fix the whole thing.
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR finds fault with the offensive line, after a bad Week 1 loss for the Giants.

Giants QB Eli Manning was under almost-constant pressure during Sunday night's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, while being sacked three times due to the team's leaky offensive line.

Manning finished the night 29-for-38 for 220 yards and one interception, which came late in the fourth quarter.

"I think the whole offense needs to make improvements," Manning said, according to the NY Daily News. "Start with me. I got to do a better job, be better prepared and lead this team better. I'll start with me and go from there. I just need to play better. Plays needs to be made."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants WR Brandon Marshall did not have the debut he envisioned Sunday night as he was a non-factor in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. 

With Odell Beckham Jr. inactive, many believed Marshall would pick up the slack. However, QB Eli Manning wasn't targeting Marshall, and the veteran wideout didn't want to talk about it after the game. He focused on the team loss instead.  

"When the opportunities come, I'll be ready for them," Marshall told The Post's Zach Braziller. "But the only things that matters is that 'W,' and we didn't get it tonight."
 Rookie TE Evan Engram was solid in his NFL debut during the Giants' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night.

Engram was targeted five times, reeling in four catches for 44 yards, with his longest reception going for 31 yards.

Of his four catches, two went for first downs.
Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning and Brandon Marshall talk about what they could have done better following Sunday night's 19-3 loss.

If Odell Beckham was ever going to make a serious push to become the NFL's highest-paid player, right now would be a perfect time.

With Beckham standing on the sidelines in street clothes thanks to his sprained ankle, the Giants' offense was absolutely useless. They couldn't run the ball or move it through the air, and nothing they tried seem to work in a dismal, 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The Giants gained just 224 yards against the Cowboys defense.

That was only 10 more yards than the Jets gained earlier in the day. And that's not the company this offense hoped to keep this year.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Witten scored the only touchdown while breaking the franchise record for yards receiving and the Dallas defense shackled a New York offense missing Odell Beckham Jr. in the Cowboys' 19-3 season-opening victory over the Giants on Sunday night. >> Read more

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Giants ruled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Beckham was ruled questionable and a game-time decision earlier in the week after dealing with a sprained ankle suffered in New York's second preseason game.

Though the 24-year-old Beckham told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday that he had been feeling a lot better, the Giants will enter the regular season without their leading receiver.

While head coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham was getting treatment throughout the week and was "doing everything he can to get himself well."
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins makes the hit at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Giants (0-0) at the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET

THE WEATHER

It'll be sunny and hot all day in Texas, and dip into the comfortable 70s at night. But they can always close the roof if they want.

WHAT IT MEANS

Opening Day is mostly a day of overreaction that doesn't mean much at all. The Giants beat the Cowboys in last year's opener, and the Cowboys won the division anyway. That said, the fast start was surely a boost to Ben McAdoo in his first season. Regardless of all that, the Giants would love to remind the Cowboys that beating them twice last year wasn't a fluke, and the Cowboys would love to exact some revenge and remind the Giants who won the division. Aside from those mind games, try not to overreact to Week 1.
Odell Beckham Jr. says that his rehab is going much better than expected and has not ruled out a Week 1 appearance in Dallas as of yet.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) traveled with the team to Dallas on Saturday, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Beckham is still questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys but is feeling a lot better, he told SNY's Taylor Rooks on Friday.

"I have a long evening of rehab, then we'll see," Beckham said earlier this week.
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to "destory everything" this upcoming season. 

Pierre-Paul proved that he can still play at an elite level, and the Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason because of it. Now, he is aimed at a new goal this season: Defensive Player of the Year. 

"I have no choice but to go for that," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm the type of dudge, I'm greedy but at the same time do your job right... Everbody has goals they want to achieve. If I get that, I get thta but I'm going to play to my full capability and play to 110 percent." 
The Daily News Live panel discusses the impact Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could have on the Giants-Cowboys game this Sunday.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won his injunction in Texas court and could be eligible for the entire 2017-18 season.

Prior to the injuction, Elliott was allowed to play in the season opener against the Giants.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said the team is preparing to stop the Cowboys' running game regardless of who is carrying the football.
Taylor Rooks talks to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game in Dallas.

SNY's Taylor Rooks talked to Landon Collins about his expectations for the Giants' defense as well as for the Week 1 game that takes place this Sunday night in Dallas.

"Each and every week we try to keep that reputation against anyone we're playing against," Collins said. "Playing them and it's a conference game? Oh yeah, we've got to shut them up."

Collins, who is entering his third NFL season, had five interceptions and four sacks last season while being named to the Pro Bowl.
