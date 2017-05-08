New York Giants guard Justin Pugh said he expects to stay at left guard in the 2017 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

"I'm not working anywhere else, but I know that if they need me to play tackle, I can play tackle," Pugh told NJ.com's Dan Duggan. "And I know if they ask our tackles to play guard, they can play guard. That's the thing with the Giants' offensive linemen: They're always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win because this is a team that can go and make some noise once we get into the playoffs."

Pugh, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.8 million. A first-round pick in 2013, the Giants signed him to a four-year deal worth $8.3 million.

After the Cleveland Browns signed Kevin Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal and Joel Bitonio to a six-year, $51.2 million extension, Pugh is hopeful he will get a similar contract when he hits free agency at season's end.

"The guard market has gone up," Pugh said. "I definitely have taken notice. I've seen what these guys are getting. I've seen guys that I came in with. That's just part of this game. It's part of the business of it. It's the tough part of it, but in this league, if you go out and you produce, you get paid."

Before Pugh, who has missed nine games in his NFL career, cashes in, he wants to help lead the Giants further in the playoffs after their wild-card loss last year.

"All I want to do is win," Pugh said. "I got the taste of the playoffs last year. It's time to get there and go even further."