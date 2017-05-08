New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Deandre Coleman in the first half at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Deandre Coleman in the first half at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants guard Justin Pugh said he expects to stay at left guard in the 2017 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

"I'm not working anywhere else, but I know that if they need me to play tackle, I can play tackle," Pugh told NJ.com's Dan Duggan. "And I know if they ask our tackles to play guard, they can play guard. That's the thing with the Giants' offensive linemen: They're always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win because this is a team that can go and make some noise once we get into the playoffs."

Pugh, 26, is entering the final year of his rookie deal after New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.8 million. A first-round pick in 2013, the Giants signed him to a four-year deal worth $8.3 million.

After the Cleveland Browns signed Kevin Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal and Joel Bitonio to a six-year, $51.2 million extension, Pugh is hopeful he will get a similar contract when he hits free agency at season's end.

"The guard market has gone up," Pugh said. "I definitely have taken notice. I've seen what these guys are getting. I've seen guys that I came in with. That's just part of this game. It's part of the business of it. It's the tough part of it, but in this league, if you go out and you produce, you get paid."

Before Pugh, who has missed nine games in his NFL career, cashes in, he wants to help lead the Giants further in the playoffs after their wild-card loss last year.

 

"All I want to do is win," Pugh said. "I got the taste of the playoffs last year. It's time to get there and go even further."

 
Tags: Justin Pugh

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants had room to sign 14 undrafted free agents once the draft ended. Below is a list of the ones they are believed to have signed, as well as some of the players invited to their rookie mini-camp for a tryout.

The list is not official until the Giants announce it, which usually comes after the player actually signs his contract. Until then, the team or the player can change their minds. Also sometimes players say they've "signed" when they really mean to say they've been invited to rookie mini-camp for a tryout - which may explain why there are more than 14 "signed" players below.
Read More
Hansen talks Webb 00:01:06
New York Jets rookie wide receiver Chad Hansen talks about his college teammate at Cal, New York Giants rookie quarterback Davis Webb.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Chad Hansen caught 92 passes from the Giants' quarterback of the future last season at Cal, and knows that Davis Webb is a "super-competitive" player. And that could make things tough for Webb, who figures to spend his first three NFL seasons standing on the sidelines waiting for his chance to play.

But Hansen, the Jets' fourth-round selection, believes that his former college quarterback will handle it well once he realizes that watching and learning from Eli Manning will turn out to be the best thing for his career.
Tags: Davis Webb
Read More
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell tackles New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell tackles New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at Metlife Stadium on Saturday and revealed that he plans to retire from football after his contract expires in two years. 

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Marshall is expected to focus solely on changing the world of mental health after retirement, but hopes to win a Super Bowl in the meantime.
Tags: Brandon Marshall
Read More
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Giants GM Jerry Reese responded to former Giants C Shaun O'Hara, who was critical of the Draft strategy the team employed last month.

O'Hara said it was a "waste" to select QB Davis Webb in the third round.

"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for three to four years? Eli (Manning) hasn't missed a game in his entire career-not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network, according to Yahoo!
Read More
Daily News Live: Eli on Webb 00:03:58
The Daily News Live panel discusses the Giants' future after Eli Manning broke his silence about new Giants quarterback Davis Webb.

Giants QB Eli Manning has welcomed fellow QB Davis Webb and TE Evan Engram to the team.

"I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him," Manning said about his phone call with Webb. "He responded to that with, 'Yes, sir.' I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we're teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out."

The Giants drafted the 22-year-old Webb in the third round of last month's Draft out of the University of California, where he completed 382 of 620 passes for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.

Manning also welcomed Engram, who the Giants drafted with the 23rd overall pick...
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
(James Snook)
(James Snook)

Davis Webb's high school and college coaches recently heaped praise on the Giants' third-round selection.

Jake Spartival, who coached Webb at the University of California, and Ken Scott, who coached Webb at Prosper High School, talked about what makes Webb special.

"You're getting a kid with an incredible work ethic, a very driven person. Very motivated," Spavital said, according to NJ.com. "He burns it at both ends. He's going to be in that facility. He'll probably be one of the first ones in, and one of the last ones to leave."

Spatival also discussed how Webb would respond to learning from QB Eli Manning.
Read More
Mississippi Rebels tight end Evan Engram (17) is tackled for a loss during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. (Christopher Hanewinckel)
Mississippi Rebels tight end Evan Engram (17) is tackled for a loss during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. (Christopher Hanewinckel)

Giants first round pick Evan Engram, who is used to Ole Miss' incredibly up-tempo offense, will have to quickly learn Ben McAdoo's West Coast system in order to make an early impact with the Giants.

"The offense is going to be vastly different than what he's used to,'' McAdoo told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post this week.

Engram thrived in the offense at Ole Miss, finishing his career with the most receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320), and touchdowns (15) for a tight end in school history. But the system run at Mississippi, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, was a no-huddle, spread offense which fit the tight end's skill-set perfectly. 
Read More
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during first half against Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during first half against Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

Davis Webb might be the Giants' quarterback of the future, but the Giants are really still all about the present. They are absolutely convinced they have one more championship run in them during the Eli Manning Era. They have no thoughts about pushing Manning out the door just yet.

That's why Ben McAdoo was absolutely right when he told reporters on Tuesday that Manning's job isn't to develop Webb. His job is to play well and win. This isn't another situation like it was in 2004, when Kurt Warner was here and winning was secondary because everyone knew Manning was the Giants' immediate future.
Read More
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)

The Giants are one of two finalists for free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports. He lists the Lions as the other team most likely to land the former Patriot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that the Giants and Blount were talking about a potential deal.

Blount appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns (the highest rushing touchdown total for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011).

With New England's recent signings of RB Mike Gillislee and RB Rex Burkheard this offseason, it seems likely that Blount's career with the Patriots is over.
Tags: Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen
Read More
(Seth Wenig/AP)
(Seth Wenig/AP)

The Giants currently have 20-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

They opened at 25-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, and had 18-to-1 odds on April 1.

Among the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have 12-to-1 odds (tied for second-best in the NFL), while the Redskins and Eagles are both 50-to-1.

The Patriots have the best odds at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.
Read More
Loud Mouths: Jets, Giants Drafts 00:02:24
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Jets didn't take a QB and the Giants waited to take a lineman in the draft

Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft and that the Jets didn't take a quarterback. 
Read More
New York Giants guard Bobby Hart and guard John Jerry defend against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks during Game 16 of the NFL International Series at Twickenham Statdium. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants guard Bobby Hart and guard John Jerry defend against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks during Game 16 of the NFL International Series at Twickenham Statdium. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The New York Giants' biggest need heading into the NFL draft was along their battered offensive line. So it's not surprising that the biggest criticism of their draft has been Jerry Reese's failure to address that.

But Reese thinks the Giants line is in better shape than most people think.

He pointed to two young players in particular in an interview on WFAN on Monday afternoon as reasons to be hopeful about the future. Rather than stock up on young linemen from a draft class that the Giants simply thought was unappealing, he chose to ride instead with two young tackles: 23-year-old Ereck Flowers and 22-year-old Bobby Hart.
Tags: Bobby Hart, Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
The Road to the NFL Draft 00:03:29
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis SamuelDavid Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:

TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)
Read More
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Last year it seemed the entire NFL knew the Giants' intentions in the first round. They wanted either linebacker Leonard Floyd or tackle Jack Conklin. Then they sat back and watched as the Bears and the Titans traded right in front of them to take them both off the board.

Fast forward one year, to Thursday night, when a similar situation unfolded - albeit one not nearly as dramatic. The Giants loved Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and watched as he fell in their direction, but they decided to stand pat at 23 and watched him go to the Buccaneers at 19. They also loved Utah tackle Garett Bolles, but they didn't flinch as the Denver Broncos took him at 20.
Read More
(James Snook)
(James Snook)

Ben McAdoo had a ringside seat for the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers circus in Green Bay, when the former wouldn't retire, the latter made it clear he wanted to play, and the scene got ugly until a legend was basically forced out of town. The situation with the Giants isn't the same, and no one is expecting a similar soap opera with Eli Manning and his newly drafted heir apparent, Davis Webb.

At least not yet.

Things could get really interesting, though, in 2019.
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:01:25
New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo review the team's 2017 NFL Draft picks.
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; California quarterback Davis Webb gets measured during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Brian Spurlock)
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; California quarterback Davis Webb gets measured during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Brian Spurlock)

Davis Webb will begin his NFL career knowing he won't be competing for a starting role anytime soon.

But the Giants' third-round pick out of California is ready to embrace the role as Manning's understudy.

" I am just glad that I ended up at such a great organization and so many great players on the Giants team and obviously great coaches," Webb said Friday. "I am just looking forward to being a great teammate and being a prepared quarterback.
Read More
Sep 3, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (69) in pass protection against the Villanova Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Sep 3, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (69) in pass protection against the Villanova Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

The Giants selected Adam Bisnowaty with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday as part of a deal that ended their 2017 draft with only six selections.
Read More
California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)
California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Giants center Shaun O'Hara was critical of the team's decision to draft California quarterback Davis Webb in the third round instead of selecting an offensive lineman to protect Eli Manning.

"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for at least 3-4 years? Eli hasn't missed a game in his entire career - not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network. "They still have some holes on the offensive line."

On Saturday, the Giants took Pitt offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round with what proved to be their final pick in the draft. New York moved up seven spots in the sixth round in a deal with Tennessee that also sent the Giants' seventh-round pick to Tennessee.
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
Nov 2, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Avery Moss (94) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports (Bruce Thorson)
Nov 2, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Avery Moss (94) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports (Bruce Thorson)

The Giants selected Avery Moss with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Read More
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Giants selected Wayne Gallman with the 140th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Read More
The Road to the NFL Draft 00:03:29
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.
Read More
Sep 17, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes against the Texas Longhorns in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Cal won 50-43. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)
Sep 17, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes against the Texas Longhorns in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Cal won 50-43. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (John Hefti)

The Giants selected Davis Webb with the 87th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Giants draft 00:02:56
Bob McAdoo and Jerry Reese discuss having landed a possible successor to Eli Manning in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Dalvin Tomlinson highlights 00:00:47
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of the season from the Giants' second-round pick, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Read More
Daily News Live: NFL Draft 00:06:20
The Daily News Live panel assesses the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets and the needs of each team going into Rounds 2 and 3.

The panel analyzes the first round picks of the Giants and Jets and their needs that have to be addressed going into Round 2.
Read More
(Kevin Jairaj)
(Kevin Jairaj)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Drafting good players in the first round is easy. Doing it in other rounds is hard. And the general managers who run the most successful NFL franchises know they really earn their money in Round 2 and beyond. That's where they not only fill out their roster, but can find hidden gems that everyone else overlooked. Those may be hard to find late in the draft -- and even after the draft -- but when one is uncovered, the player is truly a scout's delight.

With that in mind, here are my choices for some of the top draft steals in Giants history …
Read More
(Christopher Hanewinckel)
(Christopher Hanewinckel)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Drafting a successor to Eli Manning was never really in play for the Giants on Thursday night. There were quarterbacks they liked as an option in the first round -- particularly Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes -- but they were long gone by the time they picked at 23. So they never really had a chance to find their Quarterback of the Future.

Of course, that was only Day 1.
Read More
(Matt Bush)
(Matt Bush)

TE Evan Engram, who the Giants selected with the 23rd overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, says the team has been missing a piece like him.

"I know I'm ready to come in and make an immediate impact," Engram said in a press release issued by the Giants. "I know for a fact. I've been watching the Giants, they're on TV all the time. I sit down and watch them, especially this past year. I've been really analyzing teams and certain offenses. The Giants have been missing a piece like me."

"I know my skillset," Engram continued. I'm confident in my game and how hard I work. Just the weapons around me, I can't wait to come in and contribute. Learn from all those guys and take advantage of the opportunity to be a great player for this team."

Engram, 22, had 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season during his senior year at Ole Miss...
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: NFL Draft 00:04:36
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.

The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Evan Engram and Jamal Adams the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets respectively.
Read More
TE Evan Engram highlights 00:01:04
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of the season from the Giants' first-round draft pick, tight end Evan Engram.

The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

THE VITALS:

AGE:  22
Read More
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants have picked up WR Odell Beckham, Jr.'s fifth-year option, the team announced Thursday.

It was not much of a tough decision at all.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr., Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants have never been very good at hiding their intentions when it comes to the first round of the NFL draft. Usually by the time Draft Day rolls around, either their pick is pretty clear, or it's been narrowed down to a small handful of names.

That is most definitely not the case this year for a very good reason: In the days leading up to the draft, even the Giants didn't seem sure of what they were going to do.

Don't mistake that for confusion, though. It's more a reflection of their options. They don't have many areas of obvious need as they have in year's past. Also, they're picking lower than they've picked since 2012 and that always increases the variables. There's even more variety this year because a lot of scouts think the difference between the 10th and 30th player on most boards is pretty minimal. So with the Giants sitting at pick No. 23, they can't really be sure how the first 22 will go...
Read More
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to the media in the press room after being named the co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. (Kirby Lee)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to the media in the press room after being named the co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. (Kirby Lee)

The lawyers of Giants quarterback Eli Manning have provided emails between the quarterback and the team's equipment manager, Joe Skiba, that suggest there was no plan to fabricate game-used memorabilia, according to Darren Rovell and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

"Did you put my helmet somewhere?" Manning wrote in a 2012 email sent from his phone to Skiba shortly after Super Bowl XLVI. "It was not in my locker. If you could hold on to it and my spare one as well, that would be great."

One of the plaintiffs in the fraud lawsuit against Manning purchased what was said to be Manning's backup helmet from SUper Bowl XLVI in 2012 from Steiner Sports. The other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit bought a helmet on the secondary market that they were told were worn during a game in the 2007-2008 season.
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Draft analysis 00:01:59
SNY NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline joins Ralph Vacchiano to discuss whether the Jets should trade down and who the Giants are targeting.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Many people around the NFL consider this to be one of the hardest first rounds to project in years. That's at least partly due to the uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will go, but also because of deep top tier of talent (perhaps 10 or 11 picks deep) and because many scouts don't see much of a difference between players ranked in the 10-15 range and those they rank down near 25-32.

After consulting with many NFL sources and experts (and my own imagination), here is my final answer on the first round: My SNY Mock Draft 3.0. I feel pretty good that the Cleveland Browns will indeed make the first overall selection. Other than that … no guarantees and I reserve the right to change my mind:
Read More
Jets or Giants draft QB first? 00:03:14
Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Read More
The Class of 2017: Quarterbacks 00:05:06
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and draft analyst Tony Pauline take a close look at the quarterbacks available in the 2017 NFL Draft

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Read More
Draft options for Giants 00:04:49
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Draft Analyst Tony Pauline share some names for the Giants to consider later in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants are convinced that their 11-5 season in 2016 was only the beginning. They don't see it as a fluke. They see themselves as realistic Super Bowl contenders.

And when they look at their roster, they don't see many holes.
Read More
(Russell Isabella)
(Russell Isabella)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv

One last look at the top players on the board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick on April 27:

1. OT Garett Bolles, Utah - The Giants know they need help at tackle, but they don't plan to reach for one if the value isn't there. This 6-5, 297-pounder might be the best fit, though. He's 25, but that doesn't seem to bother the Giants. More concerning is his lack of experience (only one year in FBS). The Giants have seemed to like him best among the top offensive linemen throughout this process. He might not get past the Denver Broncos at 20. Whether the Giants take him or not may depend on who else is there and how much "need" really matters to them this year.  (Last report: 2)

2. LB Jarrad Davis, Florida - He might actually be No. 1 on the Giants' wish list, but his stock is seemingly rising to the point where the Giants might have to move up to get him (something they're not likely to do). He's a 6-1, 238-pound outside linebacker with the skills and intelligence the Giants have been looking for at that spot for several years. Scouts also rave about his character, which makes him even more attractive. It wasn't that long ago that some scouts pegged him as more of a second-round pick, but that doesn't seem likely anymore. (Last report: N/A)
Read More
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher)

After it was reported that the Giants plan to pick up his fifth-year optionOdell Beckham, Jr. vowed to work harder than he ever has before to be the very best player he can be.

"Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed. The start of a new chapter in my life began this [past] week," Beckham wrote on his verified Twitter account. "I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been."

Beckham, 24. is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the fifth-year option for the 2018 season will pay him the average salary of the third-through-25th highest paid wide receivers in the NFL, which is currently estimated to be around $8 million.
Tags: Odell Beckham Jr.
Read More
(Frank Franklin I/AP)
(Frank Franklin I/AP)

During his pre-draft press conference last week, Giants GM Jerry Reese used the phrase "best player available" nine different times. He made it clear, as he does every year, that will be the Giants' philosophy when they make their first-round draft pick.

And this year, he might really mean it.

Normally, "best player available" is a bit of a myth. The Giants, like most teams, almost always make their selections with "need" in mind, especially in the first round. They've done that with almost every first-round pick over the last two decades, to at least some degree. Even Reese admitted "You're always trying to tie 'best player available' with what our needs are."

The problem is that this year, one team source said "We don't have a ton of needs" -- and definitely none that match up well with the players who'll be available when they make the 23rd overall selection. They know they need help on the offensive line, but most scouts believe this is the weakest class of linemen (especially top of the class) in years. They know they need a play-making tight end, but the best one -- maybe even the best two -- might not reach them...
Read More
giants Archives
Login with Facebook Login with Twitter Login with SNY.tv