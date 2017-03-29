Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

I don't remember doing a mock draft any time in the last 20 or so years (though I did find internet evidence of one in 2010). I'm still interpreting my record in all the other years to be perfect -- no misses. But, as they say, "No guts, no glory". It's time to put that streak on the line with my first Mock Draft for SNY. It won't be my last, either. I'll be revising this up until Draft Week. So keep checking back. This is simply version 1.0:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Yeah, they need a quarterback, but he's the best player in the draft and they have a decent young QB on the roster. Plus they have the No. 12 pick (so stay tuned).

2. San Francisco 49ers - Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford

They need a quarterback too, but they have a new coach and GM on long-term deals. They can wait until there's a better QB crop.

3. Chicago Bears - Marshon Lattimore, CB Ohio State

They've been in the market for a top free-agent CB for years. This is a less-expensive solution.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

Tom Coughlin won two Super Bowls on the backs of a tremendous pass rush. That's a lesson he won't forget when a young DE is available.

5. Tennessee Titans - Jamal Adams, S, LSU

A bad defense and brutal secondary needs help. They can pick up the receiver they need with the 19th pick.

6. JETS - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

It will be hard to pass up Fournette's game-changing talent. But Mike Maccagnan might get his trade-down wish here too, if the Panthers want to move up two spots for the big RB.

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

They have plenty of offensive weapons, but in a wide-open division they need players that can defend the pass.

8. Carolina Panthers - Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

GM Dave Gettleman learned from the Giants School of Pass Rushers, and he needs to replenish an aging front line.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

They have visions of pairing him with Tyler Eifert in the kind of two-tight end attack the Patriots have so successfully run.

10. Buffalo Bills - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

They've made a commitment to QB Tyrod Taylor, now they need to get him weapons beyond the injury prone Sammy Watkins.

11. New Orleans Saints - Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

A Top 5 talent with character red flags, he could be just the mix of toughness, speed and attitude the Saints' defense has needed for years.

12. Cleveland Browns - Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

And now they get their quarterback. Even better, he's from a Cleveland suburb.

13. Arizona Cardinals - Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Don't be surprised if they take a quarterback, since Carson Palmer is 37. But corner is a bigger immediate need.

14. Philadelphia Eagles - Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Their promising young QB, Carson Wentz, has a lot of weapons (including new WR Alshon Jeffrey). What he needs now is a running game.

15. Indianapolis Colts - Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Owner Jim Irsay said "we need to deal with our lack of pass rush" in the draft. He's right. And I believe him.

16. Baltimore Ravens - Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

They need a right tackle to replace Ricky Wagner and a receiver. They could go either way, but if they can get their pick of tackles this late they'll take it.

17. Washington Redskins - Jabril Peppers, S, Michigan

The clock is ticking on 33-year-old CB-turned-safety DeAngelo Hall, especially since he's trying to comeback from a torn ACL.

18. Tennessee Titans - John Ross, WR, Washington

A speedy, home-run threat out of the slot, he'll be the best receiver Marcus Mariota has had in his short career.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

They have bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball, but there are pass rushers with value here and DE Robert Ayers will be 32.

20. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

A terrible offensive line needs a future left tackle, not to mention a bit of the mean streak Bolles is supposed to have.

21. Detroit Lions - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Golden Tate and Marvin Jones just aren't a good enough twosome for today's NFL. The Lions need more firepower.

22. Miami Dolphins - Tre'davious White, CB, LSU

They have many needs on defense, but depth at cornerback might be their biggest and White is only a notch below the top.

23. GIANTS - Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

I'm not yet convinced they'd seriously consider a quarterback here, especially when they know the line is a huge immediate and future need.

24. Oakland Raiders - Zack Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

He's probably too small to fill their hole at middle linebacker, but he has play-making potential on the outside that Oakland could use.

25. Houston Texans - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

They dumped Brock Osweiler, couldn't swing a Tony Romo trade, and are touting Tom Savage as their future? Yeah, they'll take a QB, especially if Mahomes lasts this long.

26. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin King, CB, Washington

If the Seahawks are serious about trading Richard Sherman - and they say they are - they'll need a replacement.

27. Kansas City Chiefs - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Alex Smith is turning 33 and could be a cap cut next offseason. This might be his last chance to get the Chiefs over the hump.

28. Dallas Cowboys - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

They need to replenish their depleted secondary after the free-agent losses of Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne.

29. Green Bay Packers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Eddie Lacy is gone and Ty Montgomery isn't their answer. McCaffrey would bring another dimension to a dangerous offense.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

James Harrison is about to turn 39. The Steelers desperately need to replace him.

31. Atlanta Falcons - Haason Reddick, DE/LB, Temple

Outside of Vic Beasley they didn't have much of a pass rush last season, and they saw how important a pass rush was in the Super Bowl.

32. New Orleans Saints - DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Drew Brees is 38 and his contract ends after this season. A perfect time to take a high-ceiling QB who likely wouldn't be ready this year anyway.