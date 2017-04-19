Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

There are rumors and reports that they're considering QB Mitch Trubisky here, which would be a shocker and probably foolish. Garrett is the best player in the draft. (Mock 1.0 pick: Garrett)

2. San Francisco 49ers - Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford

They apparently want to trade down, perhaps to someone who wants Leonard Fournette? Some think they want Fournette for themselves. Either way, if they pass on Thomas he could freefall. (Mock 1.0 pick: Thomas)

3. Chicago Bears - Jamal Adams, S LSU

Are the Bears crazy enough to take a QB here after giving all that money to Mike Glennon? Some NFL people think they are just that crazy. (Mock 1.0 pick: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Tom Coughlin saw enough of what a poor running game can do to decent teams in his last few years with the Giants. He'll take this "special" back. (Mock 1.0 pick: Alabama DE Jonathan Allen)

5. Tennessee Titans - Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Fixing their defense - particularly their defense - is their priority. Hooker's Ohio State teammates - corners Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley - could be in play if they don't like Hooker's medical reports. (Mock 1.0 pick: Adams)

6. JETS - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

The sudden - and maybe expected - late frenzy about the quarterbacks could allow GM Mike Maccagnan to trade down. If not, he gets the best shut-down corner in a deep CB draft. (Mock 1.0 pick Fournette)

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

Scouts still tell me he's the most likely "Top 5" guy to slip, due to his shoulders. That would be a gift for a team transitioning to a 4-3 defense. (Mock 1.0 pick: Hooker)

8. Carolina Panthers - O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

They may try to move up for Fournette or a defensive lineman if one slips. Otherwise, Howard and Greg Olsen would be a formidable tight end duo that could rival what the Patriots usually have. (Mock 1.0 pick: Tennessee DE Derek Barnett)

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Ruben Foster, LB, Alabama

A potentially dangerous defensive player with a bunch of red flags and off-field issues? Yeah, that sounds like a Bengal to me. (Mock 1.0 pick: Howard)

10. Buffalo Bills - Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Here's another team suddenly mentioned as a potential for Trubisky, even though they made a commitment to QB Tyrod Taylor. They also need weapons for whomever their quarterback is. (Mock 1.0 pick: Williams)

11. New Orleans Saints - Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

One of the fastest rising players in the draft, Conley might not even last this long. If he does, he's a steal for a team that needs defensive help. (Mock 1.0 pick: Foster)

12. Cleveland Browns - Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Despite the frenzy of rumors, I still think the Browns can sit tight at 12 and get this Cleveland kid. Word is they believe that, too. (Mock 1.0 pick: Trubisky)

13. Arizona Cardinals - Kevin King, CB, Washington

Another rising star on draft boards, he could step right in opposite Patrick Peterson. Don't be stunned if the Cardinals grab a quarterback, though. (Mock 1.0 pick: Conley)

14. Philadelphia Eagles - Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

They probably need a cornerback more, but their pass rush needs a lot of help too. Either position could be their biggest need in this pass-happy division. (Mock 1.0 pick: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State)

15 .Indianapolis Colts - Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Again, owner Jim Irsay said "we need to deal with our lack of pass rush" in the draft and I believe him. Missouri's Charles Harris could be in play here, too. (Mock 1.0 pick: UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley)

16. Baltimore Ravens - Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

They need a receiver too, but that's meaningless if they can't protect their quarterback. Robinson can immediately replace departed RT Ricky Wagner (Mock 1.0 pick: Robinson)

17. Washington Redskins - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

There's a lot of buzz about McCaffrey being promised by a team drafting in the teens that they'll take him in the first round. Sounds like something this dysfunctional franchise would do (Mock 1.0 pick: Michigan S Jabril Peppers)

18. Tennessee Titans - Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

It may come down to Awuzie and Washington WR John Ross, but the Titans are reportedly intent on locking down their secondary, which they would do by picking Awuzie and Hooker at 5. (Mock 1.0 pick: Ross)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Tired of Doug Martin's injuries, the Bucs are supposedly enthralled by Cook as the kind of weapon that can transform their offense. (Mock 1.0 pick: Charlton)

20. Denver Broncos - Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

The Broncos desperately need a left tackle here and it likely will come down to Ramcyzk or Utah's Garett Bolles. Whoever they don't take may go three picks later. (Mock 1.0 pick: Bolles)

21. Detroit Lions - John Ross, WR, Washington

Golden Tate and Marvin Jones are nice players, but Ross has game-changing speed and big-play ability. Just what the Lions need. Miami TE David Njoku will get consideration here, too. (Mock 1.0 pick: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis)

22. Miami Dolphins - Hassan Reddick, LB, Temple

The Dolphins linebackers were bad, particularly against the run. Reddick is an undersized 'tweener with good pass rushing instincts and the kind of speed Miami needs. (Mock 1.0 pick: LSU CB Tre'davious White)

23. GIANTS - Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

The conversation seems to be much like it was last year - OT or LB. Zack Cunningham or Florida's Jarrad Davis could be a thought if they go linebacker. I still think they'll go big and address their biggest need. (Mock 1.0 pick: Ramczyk)

24. Oakland Raiders - Zack Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

I still think he's a little small for middle linebacker, but scouts seem to think his speed and smarts will make up for that, which makes him a fit here. (Mock 1.0 pick: Cunningham)

25. Houston Texans - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Tom Savage is not their future quarterback, so there's no doubt they need one. The only question for them might be what they'll do if the red-hot Mahomes doesn't last this long (Mock 1.0 pick: Mahomes)

26. Seattle Seahawks - Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut

The Legion of Boom isn't getting any younger, so it's time for reinforcements. With his size and speed, Melifonwu could help out at safety or corner. (Mock 1.0 pick: King)

27. Kansas City Chiefs - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

With Alex Smith turning 33 and maybe in his last year with the Chiefs, Andy Reid has to turn the page and the dynamic Watson could even be an improvement. (Mock 1.0 pick: Watson)

28. Dallas Cowboys - Charles Harris, DE/LB, Missouri

They need secondary help too, but an edge rusher is their priority as they try to build a defense equal to their dynamic offense for a Super Bowl run. (Mock 1.0 pick: Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey)

29. Green Bay Packers - Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

They have other needs, including in the secondary, but they can find corners later. The edge rushers dry up after this. (Mock 1.0 pick: McCaffrey)

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

They have a weak secondary and White will definitely help. They could go for a pass-rushing linebacker too, if one slips. (Mock 1.0 pick: Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt)

31. Atlanta Falcons - Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

They need big help up front and McDowell is a raw athletic specimen with a high ceiling. He could end up playing D-end, too. (Mock 1.0 pick: Reddick)

32. New Orleans Saints - DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

A fourth quarterback in the first round in a Quarterback Class nobody seems to like? Shows you how important the position is. Sean Payton knows that. And Drew Brees is 38. (Mock 1.0 pick: Kizer)