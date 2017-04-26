Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Many people around the NFL consider this to be one of the hardest first rounds to project in years. That's at least partly due to the uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will go, but also because of deep top tier of talent (perhaps 10 or 11 picks deep) and because many scouts don't see much of a difference between players ranked in the 10-15 range and those they rank down near 25-32.

After consulting with many NFL sources and experts (and my own imagination), here is my final answer on the first round: My SNY Mock Draft 3.0. I feel pretty good that the Cleveland Browns will indeed make the first overall selection. Other than that … no guarantees and I reserve the right to change my mind:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

If the reports are right, the owner wants QB Mitch Trubisky and coach Hue Jackson wants Garrett. Sounds like they're taking the movie Draft Day too literally. I'm betting sanity will prevail. (Mock 1.0 pick: Garrett … Mock 2.0: Garrett)

2. San Francisco 49ers - Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford

There are reports that they want Trubisky too, but I think they're bluffing. What they really want is to bait someone to trade up. They're one of at least three teams that wants out of the Top 6, if possible. (Mock 1.0 pick: Thomas … Mock 2.0: Thomas)

3. Chicago Bears - Jamal Adams, S LSU

Adams is the most polished of the two safety prospects, though they apparently like Ohio State's Malik Hooker, too. They also may consider Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore, the top corner in the draft. (Mock 1.0 pick: Lattimore, Mock 2.0 pick: Adams)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Tom Coughlin's instincts may lean him towards Alabama DE Jonathan Allen, since he knows what good pass rushers did for him in New York. But the Jaguars need a star and a player to take pressure off QB Blake Bortles. Fournette is too good to pass up. (Mock 1.0 pick: Alabama DE Jonathan Allen, Mock 2.0 pick: Fournette)

5. Tennessee Titans - Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

They really want help in their secondary. They also really want to trade down. But if they stay put, it will be hard for them to pass on one of the best remaining pass rushers. (Mock 1.0 pick: Adams, Mock 2.0 pick: Hooker)

6. JETS - Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Half the league seems to think they're eyeing Trubisky. I think the QB talk is a bluff to see if they can bait someone to trade up. They want secondary help, and covet this shut-down corner. (Mock 1.0 pick Fournette, Mock 2.0 pick: Lattimore)

7. Los Angeles Chargers - Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

He could be the perfect leader for Gus Bradley's defense, but only if the Chargers are confident in his recovery from hip/groin surgery. (Mock 1.0 pick: Hooker, Mock 2.0 pick: Allen)

8. Carolina Panthers - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

They may try to move up for Fournette if he falls. But as much as GM Dave Gettleman knows the way to build teams is in the trenches, he also knows Cam Newton needs more weapons. (Mock 1.0 pick: Tennessee DE Derek Barnett, Mock 2.0 pick: Alabama TE O.J. Howard)

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

They're the most likely team to overlook LB Reuben Foster's issues, but Barnett is too productive to pass up for a team that needs pass rush help. (Mock 1.0 pick: Howard, Mock 2.0 pick: Foster)

10. Buffalo Bills - O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Don't buy the QB hype here either. But they do need weapons for Tyrod Taylor. Clemson WR Mike Williams should get a long look here, but Howard is the more dangerous player. (Mock 1.0 pick: Williams, Mock 2.0 pick: Williams)

11. New Orleans Saints - Hasson Reddick, LB, Temple

They desperately need defensive help and probably will focus on the pass rush. Foster could be the choice here, though New Orleans might not be the best place for a player with his red flags. (Mock 1.0 pick: Foster, Mock 2.0 pick: Ohio State CB Gareon Conley)

12. Cleveland Browns - Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

I'm confident the Browns want Trubisky with their second first-round pick. I have doubts they'll be picking at 12. Watch for them to try to trade up with the Titans (5) or Jets (6). (Mock 1.0 pick: Trubisky, Mock 2.0 pick: Trubisky)

13. Arizona Cardinals - Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

The best inside linebacker in the draft is too good for the Cardinals to pass up, given that the position is one of their greatest needs. (Mock 1.0 pick: Conley, Mock 2.0 pick: Washington CB Kevin King)

14. Philadelphia Eagles - Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

They could go cornerback here, and maybe receiver, but what would help QB Carson Wentz the most is a more reliable running back. And Eagles RB coach Duce Staley reportedly endorses this selection. (Mock 1.0 pick: Cook, Mock 2.0 pick: Michigan DE Taco Charlton)

15. Indianapolis Colts - Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

I said this in each of the first two versions of this mock. When Colts owner Jim Irsay says "we need to deal with our lack of pass rush" in the draft, I listen. Several could be in play here. (Mock 1.0 pick: McKinley, Mock 2.0 pick: Barnett)

16. Baltimore Ravens - Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

A receiver is a real possibility here, but it sounds like the Ravens prefer to restock their offensive line first. Robinson can step right in for RT Ricky Wagner and maybe be their LT of the future. (Mock 1.0 pick: Robinson, Mock 2.0 pick: Robinson)

17. Washington Redskins - Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

They had their eyes on McCaffrey, but it sounds like he'll never get this far. They need linebacker help and could jump at Foster or Reddick, but Davis is a fast-riser that many teams have grown to love. (Mock 1.0 pick: Michigan S Jabril Peppers, Mock 2.0 pick: McCaffrey)

18. Tennessee Titans - Mike Williams, WR Clemson

There may be a corner in play here, but Williams is the best receiver in the draft. He could go Top 10, but receivers tend to drop more than expected, most years. (Mock 1.0 pick: Washington WR John Ross, Mock 2.0 pick: Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - David Njoku, TE, Miami

They'll take Cook if he's here. There are plenty of scouts who think Njoku is a second-rounder. For what it's worth, he says he's been told he's going between 8 and 20. This might be the best bet. (Mock 1.0 pick: Charlton, Mock 2.0: Cook)

20. Denver Broncos - Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

If the Giants are zeroing in on an offensive lineman at all, this is the pick to sweat out. The Broncos seem to prefer Ramczyk or Robinson (if he's here), which is fine with the Giants. (Mock 1.0 pick: Bolles, Mock 2.0: Ramczyk)

21. Detroit Lions - Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

A pass rusher, like Charlton or Missouri's Charles Harris wouldn't be a bad pick here, but the Lions need better weapons to take advantage of what QB Matt Stafford can do. (Mock 1.0 pick: Davis, Mock 2.0 pick: Ross)

22. Miami Dolphins - Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

There were reports that they were locked in on Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp, and then reports that refuted that. Taking a guard over a pass rusher this high is just crazy. (Mock 1.0 pick: LSU CB Tre'davious White, Mock 2.0 pick: Reddick)

23. GIANTS - Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

There is a wide array of ways they could go here, especially since they don't love this class of linemen. Bolles is their top-ranked one, though, and the value will be too good to pass up in an area of great need. (Mock 1.0 pick: Ramczyk, Mock 2.0 pick: Bolles)

24. Oakland Raiders - Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Two of the prospects I get the most varied responses on are Humphrey and Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham. Both could go here. Both could slip deep into the second round. Another possibility here was Ohio State CB Gareon Conley, but being accused of rape so close to the draft will almost certainly knock him out of the first. (Mock 1.0 pick: Cunningham, Mock 2.0: Cunningham)

25. Houston Texans - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

They've telegraphed this pick so much I'm starting to have my doubts. There's no doubt that Tom Savage is not their future quarterback, though. But there's a good chance they'd have to move up if they really do want Mahomes. (Mock 1.0 pick: Mahomes, Mock 2.0 pick: Mahomes)

26. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin King, CB, Washington

The need to replenish the Legion of Boom, and since it sounds like Richard Sherman doesn't have much of a future in Seattle, cornerback is their top priority. (Mock 1.0 pick: King, Mock 2.0: Connecticut S Obi Melifonwu)

27. Kansas City Chiefs - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The Chiefs are going to take a quarterback high, with Alex Smith turning 33 and maybe in his last year in Kansas City. They could easily trade down, though, and grab a decent one in the second round. (Mock 1.0 pick: Watson, Mock 2.0: Watson)

28. Dallas Cowboys - Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

They would love Harris here to fill the old DeMarcus Ware role, but he'll almost certainly be gone. That will leave them to discuss whether to take Charlton or to start rebuilding their secondary. (Mock 1.0 pick: Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey, Mock 2.0 pick: Harris)

29. Green Bay Packers - T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

A cornerback makes a lot of sense here, but another pass rusher might be even higher on their list. Watt is a popular local kid who is a perfect fit for Dom Capers' scheme. (Mock 1.0 pick: McCaffrey; Mock 2.0 pick: McKinley)

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

Picking a corner in the first for the second straight year would help their weak secondary. But don't rule out Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer. There's a lot of buzz about the Steelers drafting an heir to Big Ben. (Mock 1.0 pick: Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt; Mock 2.0 pick: White)

31. Atlanta Falcons - Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

They saw in the Super Bowl how important a pass rush can be. It's the biggest reason they were in that game at all. Drafting more is never a bad idea. (Mock 1.0 pick: Reddick; Mock 2.0: Michigan State DT Malik McDowell)

32. New Orleans Saints - DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

They need defensive help desperately, but they can address cornerback on Day 2. Drew Brees is 38. They have to be on the lookout for his heir. (Mock 1.0 pick: Kizer; Mock 2.0 pick: Kizer)