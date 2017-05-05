Giants GM Jerry Reese responded to former Giants C Shaun O'Hara, who was critical of the Draft strategy the team employed last month.

O'Hara said it was a "waste" to select QB Davis Webb in the third round.

"You're going to draft a quarterback that's not going to play for three to four years? Eli (Manning) hasn't missed a game in his entire career-not one game," O'Hara said on the NFL Network, according to Yahoo!.

O'Hara also criticized Reese for neglecting the offensive line.

"Shaun can have his opinion, he can say what he wants to say. But we do this for a living," Reese said during an appearance on ESPN Radio.

After citing the lack of depth and quality of the offensive linemen in the Draft, Reese said the criticism is amusing.

"I get a kick out of it," he said. "It's pretty funny sometimes, some of the things said by people who haven't seen two minutes of video tape, or two minutes of a game, about a player that you picked. Two minutes after the draft, you get a grade on the draft, and they haven't even put a helmet on for us yet. So, it's kind of funny, and it's entertaining. I really don't have a problem with it."