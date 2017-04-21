Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

For the moment, Ereck Flowers appears to be the Giants left tackle by default. But Jerry Reese made it clear that is definitely subject to change.

The Giants general manager said the team will "experiment" with their offensive line lineup this spring in search of their still-to-be-determined starting five. At the moment, they have no obvious lineup, but they do have several players with the flexibility to play multiple positions.

And when asked specifically about Flowers, Reese made it sound like the left tackle job is definitely up for grabs.

"It's spring and it's a long time before we play," Reese said on Thursday during his annual pre-draft press conference. "In the spring we will experiment with different lineups and situations with our offensive line, so it is a long way to go. That's to be determined later by Ben (McAdoo) and the coaching staff. But we will tinker with a lot of things in the spring."

The Giants entered the offseason at least thinking about moving Flowers to right tackle after he endured another miserable season protecting Eli Manning's blind side. But the only tackle they signed in free agency was the 6-5, 339-pound D.J. Fluker who is more suited to the right side.

Fluker, actually, said he was signed to play right guard. But then the Giants re-signed incumbent right guard John Jerry, making Fluker's actual position unclear.

"Coming out, we thought he could play both," Reese said. "We thought that he had some versatility. We thought he could play tackle, we thought he could play guard. I think he is going to get an opportunity. I'm not the coach, Coach McAdoo will make the decision of where he plays, but we think he has some versatility to play guard or tackle."

Even Fluker has said he's not sure which spot he'll land in once the crowded field settles. Third-year pro Bobby Hart is also in the mix on the right side of the line. And don't forget, left guard Justin Pugh played right tackle as a rookie, too. Add in the uncertainty of Flowers' position and it's clear everything is in flux.

"We just want to create a lot of competition at every position going into the training camp," Reese said. "So we are going to try and upgrade at every position like we always do, and offensive line is definitely a spot that we would like to upgrade as well."

Don't necessarily count on that help coming from the draft, though. Although many people project the Giants to take a tackle in the first round with the 23rd overall pick, a team source said the Giants are generally down on this year's class of offensive linemen. They might take one there - Utah's Garett Bolles and Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk would get consideration - but as much as they know they need offensive line help, the source said they don't believe any of the current linemen could walk right in and start.

That means the Giants' offensive line lineup will likely come from the current group, which has Weston Richburg at center and not much else set in stone. Flowers, Pugh, Jerry and Fluker will likely make up the other four spots in some order. But as Reese said, McAdoo will do some spring tinkering first.