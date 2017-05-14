Giants quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants could reach a settlement in the memorabilia lawsuit against them, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the report, Manning and others affiliated with the Giants could avoid testifying in the case because of the possible settlement.

Manning and the team are being accused of selling fabricated game-used memorabilia. Steiner Sports is also involved in the case and is being sued along with Manning and the Giants.

"The plaintiffs are trying to sensationalize the mundane task of scheduling depositions, which takes place in every case, and is happening now," Karen Kessler, the spokesperson for the firm representing the Giants, told the Daily News.

Manning has continued to deny the claims against him.