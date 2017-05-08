Former California QB Davis Webb participated in his first rookie minicamp practice on Friday, and he is already taking his backup job in stride.

"I'm just going to be myself," Webb said, according to Newsday. "Obviously he's one of the best to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him. I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie, but at the same time if I have a question I feel like I should ask I'm going to ask it.

"Whenever he's doing stuff, taking seven-on-seven drills, I'll be taking mental notes and trying to put his game to mine and try to get better."

Webb, who was the 87th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, will sit behind Eli Manning for the time being. After spending three years at Texas Tech, the quarterback threw for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final season of college football with California

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, is 36 years old and is under contract until 2020. He threw for over 4,000 yards for the fourth straight season in 2016-17, but threw 16 interceptions and only 26 touchdowns.