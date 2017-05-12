Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Davis Webb is apparently a quick study and he's already learned his first lesson from Eli Manning. He was scolded, mildly and publicly by Manning, after their first conversation.

But since then? "I haven't said 'Sir,'" Webb said.

So yes, he got the message that Manning prefers to be called by name, just like he plans to get every other message Manning is willing to give him. Webb, the Giants' third-round pick and the heir apparent to Manning, is anxious to learn everything from the current franchise quarterback that he can.

"Obviously he's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game, so I want to be a sponge around him," Webb said Friday after his first practice of rookie mini-camp. "I don't want to nag him and be that little rookie. But at the same time, if I have a question that can be asked, I'm going to ask it."

That, in fact, is exactly what the Giants want from their 22-year-old quarterback. He has almost no chance of playing this year, even if Manning were to get hurt. The Giants love Webb's talent and potential, but they want to see how good he can be after a few years under Manning's wing.

And they believe he can learn a lot -- and quickly. For proof they look at the jump he made from his days at Cal in the shotgun-heavy, spread, "Air Raid" offense, to a more pro-style, under-center scheme at the Senior Bowl and later in drills.

"That is one of the things that stood out," Giants offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said. "It was the jump he made from his game film at Cal to the Senior Bowl, then the combine. There was quite a bit of work that he did. You could see that."

What Sullivan also saw, when he evaluated Webb before the draft, was that he had everything a team could want in a potential franchise quarterback.

"You look at him on tape, obviously, he's a big, tall quarterback with a very strong arm," Sullivan said. "He has that deep ball accuracy that you like to see."

That was evident in his first practice on Friday, which if nothing else was far better than Manning's first practice way back in 2004. Back then, Manning had so much trouble understanding the plays and reading the defense that he misfired on almost every pass he threw -- even hitting a tackling dummy at the line of scrimmage several times.

When it was over, then-coach Tom Coughlin famously dead-panned, "well, he had excellent huddle command."

The comparisons aren't exactly fair with different coaches, different systems, and different drills and responsibilities at the first practice. But for what it's worth, the Giants coaches seemed pleased with Webb's grasp of the scheme. He got to work quick when he arrived in town on Thursday night, making flashcards and doing quizzes with his roommate, Evan Engram, the Giants' first-round pick. He's also exchanged texts with Manning, "just asking him some offensive stuff and what they like to do and what they do in certain situations."

Not surprisingly, the Giants see Manning's willingness to help Webb as a sign that their relationship won't be an issue at all.

"I think Eli is, time and again, the consummate professional," Sullivan said. "He's going to go about his business trying to improve and trying to still take that approach that he's had in all the years that I've known him, and that is not as a No. 1 pick or two-time Super Bowl MVP, but more of an undrafted free agent. Having a great hunger, he's his own harshest critic looking at the mistakes that he's made and the things that he wants to improve upon from last year.

"I don't see there being any sense of competition or resentment or anything other than he's another guy in the room and (Eli) is going to get himself in a position to be at his best. So I don't see there being any type of effect with bringing someone else into the room. He is locked in, he's zeroed in as much as I've ever seen him."

Webb is zeroed in on his own task, too -- on learning from his new mentor, not worrying about when his time will come.

"That's not my job," Webb said. "I don't pick who has playing time or anything like that. It's just my job to be the best player I can be and let the coaches handle that. I'm just worrying about being a good quarterback first and being a great teammate."