Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

It would seem odd for a team like the Giants, who believe they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, to go into a season with an unproven kicker. But it's not out of the question, according to special teams coordinator Tom Quinn.

"No. It's very simple," Quinn said. "You have to be accurate. We've done a good job around here and we have to continue that trend. We have a guy that's a good snapper (Zak DeOssie) and a good holder (punter Brad Wing). Now, we just have to find a kicker. We like working with Aldrick so far."

Quinn was talking about Aldrick Rosas, the only kicker on their roster and whose NFL experience is limited to the Tennessee Titans training camp last summer. Rosas showed off a strong and accurate leg during his time at Southern Oregon, but the NAIA is a long way from the NFL. So even if he continues to show promise this summer, how can the Giants be sure he's ready to handle all the kicking duties in a real NFL game?

"We will try and simulate (games for) him and then you have the preseason to go with that," Quinn said. "We've had a couple of nice young kickers in here with (Chris) Boswell (in 2015) and Brandon McManus (in 2014). They've gone on to do well. It's not always perfect with the young guys. Sometimes there's going to be a little bit of hiccups. We'll see where we go with that."

It's possible, of course, that the Giants will add a kicker before training camp starts. They did not address that position in free agency, after they watched last year's kicker, Robbie Gould, sign with San Francisco, nor did they address it in the draft. They also have a veteran kicker trying out at rookie camp this weekend -- Travis Coons, who two years ago was the kicker for the Browns.

There is a strong possibility, though, that Rosas -- who has received a strong endorsement from former Giants punter Jeff Feagles -- will be their kicker when camp begins, and possibly right up until the end. That wouldn't guarantee him a place on the Opening Day roster, of course, but it would give him a strong shot.

"I think (bringing in a second kicker) is a choice that's made up above my head," Quinn said. "I don't know if you necessarily have to. The problem nowadays is there's a lot less kicks than there used to be (in camp). With no more two-a-days and limited practice, you have to give the guys everything you can. If you start bringing in two or three kickers, it really waters it down."

Quinn said that Rosas has "got nice size, a nice strong leg and he's been highly accurate since he's been here." And that, really, is a kicker's only bottom line.

"I think it's always important that when you send a kicker out there, you get points," Quinn said. "When you send him out there, you're expecting him to make it. You're not hoping that it's in the range, you expect him to make it. Whoever lines up there will be accurate and be the guy that we can trust."