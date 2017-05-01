Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis Samuel, David Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:

TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)

Njoku had heard before the draft that he could be selected anywhere between 8 and 20. He lasted a little longer than that, all the way to the 29th pick of the first round. He was even passed over by his hometown Giants, who took a different tight end (Ole Miss' Evan Engram) at 23.

The Browns, though, liked Njoku enough that they traded away a second and a fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers to get back into the first round to take him. And after the draft they even cleared his path to a starting job by cutting veteran tight end Gary Barnidge.

"He has the ability to make plays down the field,'' Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "He's a three-down tight end.''

Njoku, upon arriving in Cleveland, made it clear he was ready to go to work.

"I'm 20 years old so I think that I have a bunch of things to learn," he said. "Whether it's physical or mental, I just feel like I have a really high ceiling that I can reach. With the help of the coaches and hard work, I feel like I'll eventually get there."

RB Curtis Samuel (Ohio State; Brooklyn)

Samuel didn't have to wait long into Day 2 to hear his name finally called. He was taken with the eighth pick , 40th overall, by the Carolina Panthers.

And it was somewhat surprising given that the Panthers had just drafted running back Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick in Round 1. But two running backs back-to-back wasn't overkill for Panthers GM Dave Gettelman. Even with McCaffrey on board, he saw Samuel as a dangerous weapon that his team really needed.

"With Curtis we have 'Oh my gosh' speed," Gettleman said. "He's really a talented kid. We feel we've really added an offensive playmaker with him. He's shown the ability catch the ball down the field, over his head and all that stuff. He's got really good quickness in and out of his routes, and he's got really good inside run skills. He's got the speed to go the distance."

Samuel, who doubled as both a running back and receiver at Ohio State, said he was told he'd "primarily" be a slot receiver in the Panthers attack.

"That's why they're bringing me in there," he said. "They feel like I can help the team a lot. They told me we're going to do some (H-back stuff) too, but they got a great draft pick in Christian McCaffrey, who is a terrific player. I'll be primarily in the slot, but sometimes we'll both be in the backfield with Cam (Newton). I feel like it's going to be great."

S Anthony Cioffi (Rutgers; Springfield, N.J.)

Cioffi was not likely to hear his name called in the draft, but it didn't take long at all for his phone to ring after it was over. And it wasn't even a team offering him a tryout. He was offered a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

That doesn't guarantee him a place on their Opening Day roster, of course, but it's better than having to drag his pads from camp to camp hoping to impress someone. The Raiders were impressed enough, especially by his speed.

"That's something I'm going to really bring to defense and special teams as well," Cioffi told NJ.com. "It's a surreal moment, but now I've got to go out to Oakland and start turning some heads."

Cioffi had a few teams interested in him as the draft wound down, but the Raiders were the most aggressive. He said they even considered drafting him at some point in the seventh round.

"The Raiders had some picks toward the end and they were talking about maybe picking me, so I was really anxious," Cioffi said. "I was one of their first (free agent) calls. It was just a great fit."